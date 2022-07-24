On a warm Friday night at the first Biergarten at San Damiano in Monona, the smoky smell of barbecue filled the air while the line for Pa’Pa’s BBQ extended across the lawn. A steady stream of customers waited patiently as Gilbert Hull, affectionately known as Pa’Pa, filled orders.
Hull and his food truck are typically at Monona’s Ahuska Park during the week and on Saturdays. Hull can also be found at various Monona events, like the city’s recent July 4th celebration.
Hull, originally from Arkansas, moved to the Madison area in 1985. Eight years ago, he opened Pa’Pa’s BBQ, a food truck specializing in Southern and Memphis barbecue — namely, rib tips, ribs, chicken, hot links, chopped pork and brisket sandwiches. He decided on a food truck because it was less overhead and fewer people to manage.
“I can manage this (truck) all day and the food stays good,” Hull said. “I wouldn’t say it wouldn’t be good in a store, but I would lose touch with it because I would have to manage so many people.”
During his first six years in business, Hull operated out of the Shell Gas Station’s parking lot in Monona. As his business grew, he sought out another location, and two years ago with the help of the Monona Park District, Hull moved just down the road to Ahuska Park.
Danny's burger
On a Tuesday afternoon at the park, frequent customer Dwight waited patiently as Hull and his crew finished setting up and cooking the first of many racks of ribs. Dwight always goes for the rib tips and hot links.
“I grew up on those. You don’t find those everywhere — not the hot links at least,” Dwight said. “Rib tips you can find everywhere but (Pa’Pa’s) flavor is a little different.”
Hull’s ribs are saucy and tender, and a rib meal ($28) comes with two sides. Customers can choose from potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw or french fries. The ribs pair well with creamy potato salad, which bursts with flavors of relish and black pepper, and rich, peppery baked beans with a touch of sweetness.
For those in the mood for beef, the double cheeseburger ($12) hits the spot. This flavorful and juicy burger is topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo on a toasted bun. A single cheeseburger ($8) is also on the menu, a nod to Hull’s childhood friend Danny, who passed away four years ago. Danny made a similar burger that Hull loved so much. Now, every time Hull cooks a cheeseburger, he said he thinks of his friend.
Hull’s chicken is well seasoned and fried to perfection. A six-piece basket ($10) comes with bread and french fries. And it wouldn’t be Wisconsin without fish on a Friday night. Catfish and fried perch meals join the menu on Fridays.
Hull uses 300 to 400 pounds of meat each time he’s open, with an additional 100 pounds of fish on Fridays. Hull said ingredient prices have increased significantly over the past couple years, but he didn’t raise his prices for customers until this year.
“I waited two years because I didn't want to go up on the COVID people,” Hull said. “I felt their pain.”
Two more trucks
In addition to running Pa’Pa’s BBQ at Ahuska Park, Hull also offers catering. Right now, Hull has several weddings and events booked through fall, and he is planning to launch two new food trucks next season. Those will mostly serve the same food, though one will provide more seafood.
Hull is working on a west side location for one of the two new trucks, as he said many of his customers drive from the west side. The other location is yet to be determined.
Hull is grateful for his business and the community he’s found in Monona. He said his grandkids grew up in Monona, and in a sense, so did he.
“Every day I wake up, after eight years, I still get that same feeling and I don't think it will ever leave me,” Hull said. “These people love this food, they love my food. I’m blessed.”