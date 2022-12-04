When a server at Mirch Masala asks if you would like a little tea with milk on a snowy, blustery day, say yes.
Actually, say yes no matter what the weather. Far from watery Lipton’s, the piping hot mug you will receive is filled with chai — a rich, perfectly spiced, creamy beverage that feels like a gingerbread-scented hug.
This is just the beginning of a meal filled with warm curries, subtle, layered spices, and the unexpected flavor combinations you have been looking for, consciously or not.
Owned by experienced restauranteurs Gokul and Kamala Silwal, Mirch Masala is settling in to its third location in Madison. It features the same expansive menu of Indian and Nepali dishes that made the restaurant popular for lunch and dinner when the business was located on the Capitol Square, and later on State Street. Now Mirch Masala has taken up residence on the west side, at 439 Grand Canyon Drive, in a building that was formerly occupied by Pizza di Roma.
Over the summer, Gokul Silwal removed the pizza ovens in the kitchen, cleaned up the landscaping outside, and hung a large number of paintings and prints depicting traditional Indian and Nepali scenes around the dining room. A few Madison-centric decorations remain: Badgers and Packers logos still hang in the large rectangular bar area, and a handpainted mural of a Wisconsin farm occupies one entire wall.
Now that it is remodeled, the space has a lot of advantages over the previous locations, including an expansive dining room and plentiful free parking. Gokul Silwal remarked that he misses the foot traffic and the UW students who frequented his downtown locations, but now he’s much closer to the Nepali community in Madison, who number in the hundreds.
He also has space to host much larger parties and private events, such as a recent “pasni” (rice feeding ceremony), a traditional Nepali celebration, in which a 6-month-old child is fed solid food for the first time.
Old favorites and new flavors
As my dining companion and I surveyed the extensive menu over lunch recently, we asked the Silwals for recommendations — a mix of customer favorites and plates unique to Mirch Masla and Nepali cuisine. The resulting spread from the kitchen was both familiar and delightfully new.
The dishes that represented standard Indian fare were all executed well, with fresh ingredients and a lot of flavor. A basket of warm, chewy garlic naan ($3.50) arrived first, sprinkled with minced garlic and chopped fresh cilantro. It was followed by the Indian restaurant staple chicken tikka masala ($14.99), a generous portion of white meat chicken pieces in a subtly spiced tomato cream sauce, accompanied by rice.
A pair of vegetarian samosas ($4.50) were pleasantly crunchy, stuffed with a bright yellow mixture of mashed potatoes and peas, all seasoned with curry powder. Tandoori shrimp ($18.95) were nicely seasoned and perfectly cooked in the traditional tandoor clay oven. They came on a sizzling platter accompanied by carmelized roasted onions, providing a sweet and savory textural counterpoint.
The dishes unique to Mirch Masala were both distinctive and delightful. The appetizer plate of Nepali chicken momo ($8.99) was a big hit at our table. Similar to an Asian potsticker, a thin dough was wrapped around a complex filling of chicken spiced with ginger, garlic, cumin and garam masala, then folded into half-moons and steamed. Delicious on their own, these momos were even better dipped into the tomato-based achaar (Indian pickle) sauce served alongside.
Vegetarians will appreciate tofu secuwa ($14.95), a kebab of the firm bean curd that’s charred around the edges in the tandoor. It is served with lightly sauteed vegetables and rice.
Gokul Silwa said that the business is building slowly. People are finding Mirch Masala’s new location and going out to eat more often now. Mirch Masala takes orders online through EatStreet, DoorDash and Caviar.
But like many restauranteurs, Gokul Silwa is having trouble hiring enough servers to keep the operation running smoothly. When he and Kamala are particularly short-handed, the Silwas depend on help from their two sons.
“It’s a family business,” he said with a smile.