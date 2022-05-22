James Montgomery and the Marquette Hotel Café go a long way back together. The owner is a fourth generation resident of the Marquette-Williamson neighborhood. He was the head maintenance person for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul back when the organization occupied the building at 412 S. Baldwin St., before he purchased the building.
What he has transformed into an 11-room boutique hotel and cafe was once the daycare he sent his daughter to. The cafe sits where the playground used to be.
Opening the cafe is something that Montgomery and chef Chris Stephens had casually discussed for years. The two are related — their daughters are cousins — and talk of a partnership happened whenever the family got together.
“We always talked about doing a food place,” Montgomery said. Initially, Stephens came in to design the kitchen, which is in the basement of the building. It’s a small but efficient space that Stephens moves around nimbly, making use of every possible inch. Once the project was complete, Stephens said, Montgomery asked him to run it.
Guests staying at the hotel are offered free breakfast from the cafe menu and there is always a sideboard with freshly baked pastries available for nibbling by both hotel and cafe guests. It was important to Montgomery to offer that amenity to hotel guests, and the cafe is a natural extension of that idea.
“They complement each other,” said Montgomery.
Stephens is trained as a savory chef, but added baking to his repertoire over time. The exacting nature of the science of baking and pastry appeals to his analytical brain, he said. Having worked in the past at Manna Cafe, Stephens has a deep well of experience working with alternative flours and ingredients.
“I’ve always viewed cooking as an art, but bakery is more like regimented science, I feel,” Stephens said. “I’ve always liked the differences. I like to know as much as I can. I like to know the theories of stuff.”
The Marquette Café menu features a number of gluten-free and vegan options, and Stephens said he hopes to keep adding those to the menu as he has a chance to research and develop more recipes. One recent innovation he’s testing is adding cocoa powder to his croissant dough, creating a chocolate croissant with chocolate in every bite.
“I love food,” Stephens said. “It's something that people gather around and it's always joyful. It can change somebody's day. You could be having a terrible day and then you just have a perfect bite of something and lifts you up.”
Even in the small kitchen, Stephens is producing most everything from scratch. He keeps the pastry case stocked with mini nibbles for guests and the menu is full of other delicious treats he makes fresh, from croissants for the breakfast sandwich ($9) and gluten-free banana bread for the banana bread French toast ($8) to two-grain oat bread that serves as the base for avocado toast ($6).
Each meal comes with a choice of two sides — options include eggs, toast, hash browns, greens, bacon, sausage and vegetarian sausage.
There are no servers at Marquette Café, which can be confusing for first-time visitors. Instead, there are digital kiosks set up on the bar where customers place and pay for their orders. Brewed coffee and water are available on the sideboard with the free pastries, but speciality coffee drinks ($2.75-3) and smoothies ($4) can also be ordered. When the meal is ready, it’s brought up from the basement in covered dishes, similar to room service.
The food at Marquette Café might be best described as inexpensive variations on the staples customers know and love. The oatmeal is just $3, fruit and yogurt parfait $4 and the most expensive item is a $10 breakfast burrito meal.
“We’re tweaking classics. That’s the starting point,” said Montgomery.
That means serving up waffles ($8), but spicing them with chai and serving them up with lemon curd and fresh fruit in addition to traditional syrup. The aforementioned banana bread French toast carries the dense moisture extended from banana bread, but gets a nice light crisp from dipping it in an almond milk batter before griddling it.
The avocado toast gets the addition of roasted tomatoes and red peppers, as well as lime zest, pickled onions and red pepper flakes to turn the trendy favorite into a bright, flavorful treat.
“It’s nothing too fancy or too extraordinary,” said Stephens. “The big thing is to just make it so it's comfortable for people to order, and keep it cheap enough so that we can really get the food out to as many people as possible.
“There's just too much that's out there that gets too wordy and has too much going on. The more words there are, the more expensive it is. We’re trying to keep it where it's inexpensive and good and consistent and reliable. Staple foods that people recognize, but just making it as good as we can.”
The long-term plan is to turn the cafe into a full-blown restaurant, but the rollout will be slow and methodical. Montgomery believes in experimenting. He’s an ideas guy who is always willing to try something to see how it will work for him and his small staff. He’d like to open the café open to events — he can see the open space being utilized for private functions, exercise classes, food or beverage tastings and more.
Montgomery hopes to roll out dinner service at the cafe yet this summer, although no solid date has been set. In the meantime, he has partnered with Crystal Corner Bar just up the street to provide to-go orders for patrons. They place their order at a digital kiosk and Montgomery or another staff member walks it to the bar when it’s ready. Ever-thinking, Montgomery floated the idea of delivering on roller skates in the warmer months.
“You want to make a living, but you also want to have fun,” he said.
Despite a feeling of endless possibilities for growth and expansion, the café and hotel are taking things slow. They want to get it right. Staffing shortages, increased supply costs and the always looming possibility of a curb in travel mean a lot of uncertainty. They recently cut down café hours and will now only serve breakfast on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“It's unprecedented. We just have to roll with it and hope for the best and just kind of bend in the wind a little bit,” Stephens said. “We committed and we're just going to keep on pushing through and going with it and we have faith that it'll work. We're good at what we do.”