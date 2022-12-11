On a recent weekday during lunch, Yineth Herrera walked inside La Pollera Colombiana, her new Colombian restaurant on Madison’s east side, with eight-month-old Alan in her arms.
She stopped by each table to inquire, mostly in Spanish, about the food. Conversations were lengthy, giving the curious, big-eyed Alan — Hererra’s youngest — plenty of time to investigate the people, food and scenery, and sometimes smile at the diners.
Herrera’s older child, Jose, who is almost four years old, sat at a table, concentrating on a digital game. Sometimes, Herrera said, he’ll walk over to a table with kids and ask if they want to play.
The children are there a lot, she said. “We let them run and play.”
That familial presence, plus dancy music filling the large dining room, characterizes Herrera’s new restaurant. La Pollera, which translated references either a chicken coop or a traditional full-skirted Colombian costume, opened on Oct. 24 at 3579 E. Washington Ave. where OM Indian Fusion Cuisine used to be before it closed in 2019.
Family focused
La Pollera is friendly, family-focused and decidedly not formal. The décor includes Colombian hats and ponchos, a section of wall with colored paper garlands, and currently some Christmas decorations. There’s even a selfie wall with pink neon script, reading “Qué Chimba Parce!” (translated roughly as “That’s great, buddy!”).
Hererra owns the restaurant with her husband, Urbano Jasiel Rivera, her sister-in-law. Rivera runs the kitchen. He is from Veracruz, Mexico, but has been working in Colombian kitchens for some 16 years.
He and Herrera met when she worked as a server in a restaurant he owned and cooked in in New York City. Her sister-in-law had lived there too, but moved her family to Madison about three years ago and encouraged the couple to follow.
“All my family is in Colombia,” said Hererra, who left her country about 10 years ago. “So we decided to join them and open a restaurant together and support each other.”
Herrera and Rivera have been in Madison for less than six months but the city suits them already.
“The people are nice and helpful,” she said. “I feel very good here, and we received a lot of help from the Wisconsin Restaurant Association.”
Sweet and sour
Sitting down for lunch, we started with La Pollera’s Colombian coffee ($3), which has a good, robust flavor and a hint of sweetness. It is strong, and one cupful would suffice for most patrons.
There are also unique drinks, made fresh in-house with fruits and berries from Colombia, prepared either with water ($5.48) on milk (5.99). Mora, our server said, is “the most Colombian.” Also known as mora de Castilla, this is a species of blackberry found in Latin America from Mexico to Bolivia, including the northern and central Andes. Prepared with water it makes a red, slightly tart juice, refreshing and tasty.
Herrera prefers the soursop with milk. Also known as guanabana, soursop is the fruit of an evergreen tree native to the tropical regions of the Americas and the Caribbean. The taste is divine: sweet, creamy, delicious. Among other juices are lulo — a round, slightly sour little orange — mango and passion fruit.
The guacamole con tostones appetizer ($13.50), served with green plantains, is surprising. The plantains are smashed flat and fried in rounds, arranged around guacamole that’s thick, coarsely mashed and very flavorful.
Pollera platters
The rest of La Pollera Colombiana’s menu is extensive. For breakfast, there’s calentado La Colombiana ($18.25): hearty rice and beans with pork skin, similar to thick bacon or pork belly, cut into a half-circle with spokes, like a gear.
This platter could easily feed two. It’s a protein-rich start to the day, including good chorizo, eggs made to your liking, thinly cut, tender grilled chicken breast, sweet plantains and a large arepa — a savory yellow corn cake — with cheese. Herrera explained that the corn grown in Colombia is salty, unlike the sweet corn grown in the United States.
Among main dishes is a similarly laden platter called bandeja paisa ($18.25), with thin, well-spiced steak. The beans, served with a thin gravy, taste even better the next day.
There are also salads, roasted chicken and chicken specials, generously portioned combos, seafood dishes including jumbo shrimp, red snapper, salmon and fish filets. Desserts include flan, tres leches and guayaba y queso (guava and cheese) pastries.
Hererra and Rivera plan to enlarge the menu further; they recently added a soup of the day. Other additions are also likely once the kitchen has had time to experiment.
So far, business has been good, and many patrons are Colombian.
“They say there’s not much good Colombian food here,” Herrera said. “So we are happy we opened the restaurant.”