Jodie Jefferson used to be known as the sub lady. Now, she’s known for much more than that.
Jefferson “cooks in love” at her new restaurant, House of Flavas, open on Madison’s east side since last August. To help folks find the House inside an east side gas station, the CP Mart at 4905 Commercial Ave., she posts tempting photos of Philly cheesesteak and catfish filets on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook (“let the house feed your stomach and your soul”).
While living in Chicago, Jefferson catered events for family and friends. When she arrived in Madison five years ago, the story was no different. She continued to supply sub trays and other food for large gatherings. As word about Jefferson’s cooking spread, so did the traffic at her home.
“I guess the food was (so) good, they sat outside like it was a drive thru,” Jefferson said.
Jefferson worked a full-time job in addition to cooking for others until last summer, when she decided it was time to move on and open a restaurant. “I was tired of the job and I told my kids, ‘June 4 is my last day,’” she said. “I had no plan or anything. I was like ‘this is it.’”
Jefferson and her kids, who work with her at the restaurant, threw names back and forth. They landed on House of Flavas and found an unassuming space attached to a gas station, formerly a Milio’s Sandwiches. It has little signage, but once inside, a rainbow of flavored lemonades and checkered patterns — seats, tablecloths and more — greet diners. It’s cheery and welcoming with plenty of seating.
Jefferson describes her cooking as comfort food and believes what you give to people, they receive. Jefferson also wants to ensure her food is affordable, so families won’t have to penny pinch to feed everyone.
“I want to cook in love,” Jefferson said. “I want to cook in prosperity, I want to cook in peace because I want you to have that in your life as well.”
While her sub sandwiches put her on the map here in Madison, at House of Flavas, Jefferson sells a wide range of Chicago-inspired dishes. Subs include the ham and swiss ($7.50), turkey and cheddar ($7.50) or the “big boy,” which features turkey, ham, salami and cajun chicken ($12.50). All sandwiches except the big boy include french fries.
Jefferson said House of Flavas’ fried chicken ($7.75-$14.75) and fried fish meals ($11.99-$15.99) are top sellers. However, the shrimp basket ($9.75-$18.50) and burgers ($6.25-$16.25) hold their own. All meals include french fries and bread. The restaurant serves “house drinks” ($2.50-$3.50) in fun flavors like tropical fusion, coco nutty and more.
In addition to her regular menu at House of Flavas, on weekends Jefferson sells soul food. She makes classics like greens, mac and cheese, smothered pork chops and other dishes on a rotating basis. The mac and cheese is a staple on soul food weekends and often sells out.
Jefferson believes the soul food specials have brought more people into House of Flavas. “I want you to walk into House of Flavas and feel like you just walked into grandma’s house and you can get a good meal and fellowship with family and friends,” she said.
Jefferson’s heart for people and cooking shines through when she talks about her customers. She’s had people come to her restaurant who didn’t have money to pay for a meal — Jefferson feeds them anyway. It’s something she learned from her mom.
“All my life, my mom raised us to feed our friends, feed everybody,” said Jefferson. “Because nobody should be hungry.”
Jefferson is planning a big celebration for House of Flavas’ first anniversary on Aug. 19, which is also Jefferson’s birthday. They’ll have hot dogs, hamburgers, toys, games and more.
“What I want Madison to know is that this is not just about food,” she said. “This is about community. This is about building. This is about making people feel at home because when you move away from home, it makes you feel like you’re missing something.
“Most of the time it’s food,” she added. “Most of the time it’s fellowship.”