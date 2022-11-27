The rich, savory aromas wafting from bubbling broth in a stout silvery bowl next to large windows make it easy to forget the cold air and falling snow outside of Hot Pot 608 on University Avenue.
This communal experience of Chinese hot pot is the latest venture from prolific Madison restaurateur Ting Cai Zhou, who felt the soothing and warming nature of this style of food would be well-suited to Madison’s sensibilities — and weather.
Zhou, speaking in Chinese through an interpreter, said that after hearing from friends and acquaintances how popular hot pot restaurants were in Southern states, he felt the concept would do well in the colder climate of Madison. He decided to make 608 Hot Pot all-you-can-eat to ensure that customers were leaving full and happy, figuring hot pot would appeal to college students and neighborhood families alike.
“They’re doing well with the business and they’re in places that are hot all day long,” Zhou said. “I thought, well, we’re cold in Wisconsin. Why not have hot pot here?”
All meals at 608 Hot Pot currently cost $34.99, which includes up to two broth choices and a small selection of appetizers alongside meat, seafood, noodles and vegetables to cook in the simmering pots. Zhou said within the next month he plans to serve a limited menu at lunch for a lower price point to make it a more feasible option.
Alongside the options for cooking in the broth, the current menu features a small selection of “snacks” like crab rangoon, egg rolls, pot stickers and steamed buns. These have proven to be quite popular. Zhou said he plans to expand those offerings before the new year, as well.
A native of Fuzhou in the Fujian province of China, Zhou moved to the United States in the mid 1990’s and settled in Madison around 2012. Since then, he has opened (and closed) a number of other restaurants in the area. Some that have since closed include Soga Shabu Shabu on State Street, Szechuan Garden on the west side and Mr. Seafood (originally named Pho King Good) on Williamson Street.
Hot Pot 608’s bright, spacious location in a former IHOP features shallow, wide hot pot dishes that keep the add-ins from disappearing to the bottom. Customers can ask for a refresh of the liquid as their meal progresses. The initial serving of broth is not simply liquid, but comes with flavoring components. The original marrow broth had goji berries, scallions, ginseng and garlic, while the tomato broth had chopped tomato and dates.
The menu of options for cooking in the broth range from shrimp, beef, lamb, corn and potatoes to more traditional Chinese fare, like boneless duck feet, daikon, tripe and squid. Konjac knots are a starchy noodle alternative made from a root vegetable (yam). Shrimp paste comes ready to be portioned into meatballs in the simmering pot. A condiment bar of sauces, pastes, seasonings and mix-ins includes suggested recipes. Or customers can create a custom dipping sauce for items like fish balls and dumplings after they come out of the broth.
Zhou hopes 608 Hot Pot becomes a place where friends and family can spend time together over a hearty meal. He hopes the restaurant's portions and approach ensure that guests get their fill and their money’s worth while being conscious of food waste. Visitors can always order more, he said.
With rising costs, Zhou is aware that eating out can be costly. He himself hates dining out for an expensive meal only to leave hungry. With a focus on filling, comforting meals that leave customers feeling cozy, Zhou’s newest venture is the natural extension of his portfolio of restaurants, including Delicacies of Asia on State Street and Ragin Cajun Seafood on the east side.
“Here, you can get your fill,” Zhou said. “Guests who have never had hot pot before, our servers are able to show customers how it works. Once you’ve been here once, you’ll know what to do. You come with friends or family and you can hang out.”