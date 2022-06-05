I must have food that is fiery, and have craved it since even before I can remember.
My mother infused my baby food with spicy hot Indian pickles to keep the traditions of the faraway subcontinent alive on my tongue. Those of us who like to play where the heat level of a food causes physical pain know that heavenly new flavors await, along with a delicious buzz and sinus clearing.
With foods or hot sauces that contain copious amounts of capsaicin — that chemical compound that delivers the chili pepper’s Machiavellian sting — one can often find an orchestra of subtle notes. In my experience, that tends to happen on an objective spice scale flirting with 7 out of 10 and above.
I have made it my mission to heat-seek the spiciest foods at or above this 7/10 scale to be found in the Madison area. I encourage you to build up your tolerance (if needed) and join us on these adventures.
I am looking for flavor, not just fire. I want to have fun with my dinner companions, not just feel the burn. In this first installment of the Capsaicin Times, we begin with a quest for super hot wings, that ultimate slice of spice Americana.
Spice house
When you first pull up to Chicken Licks on County Road N in Sun Prairie, it simply looks like a big house with a parking lot out front. Upon walking in, you will find a dive bar, probably like a hundred others you’ve been to.
Setting this place apart from those other bars is the smell. An unfamiliar but pleasant aroma of scratch-made dry rub permeates the air and is anything but pedestrian. My crew and I (I’m calling them the Meat Heat team) were hungry within minutes of arrival.
I chose Chicken Licks because I’d heard about the off-menu “10x Sexy” hot wings that are supposedly among the hottest wings in town. We ordered a few pitchers of beer to start, and after some contemplation we settled on a sampler of foods: dry rub wings, which were naked of sauce ($12), “original” wings, soaked in signature hot sauce ($12) and 10x Sexy hot wings soaked in a much spicier sauce ($12).
On the side, we ordered fried mushrooms ($5), tater tots ($5), waffle fries ($5) and cheese curds ($5), all of which were generously dusted with dry rub. Rounding out the meal was a bunch of bleu cheese dressing ($3) that my dinner companions suggested might help us cool our mouths, and perhaps our heels. This order easily fed six hungry Meat Heat eaters.
After a long wait that seemed longer because of the persistent dry rub aroma, the food arrived, and what happened next was unexpected. The blood-red colored dry rub was the best I’ve ever experienced, and my executive board of foodies and I were unable to definitively figure out what all was in that top-secret proprietary blend.
Theories included garlic powder, paprika, Old Bay and MSG, but there was much more going on. I don’t even like wings without sauce, but I devoured several naked ones because of how good the rub was.
As the Cap Times has previously reported, the original sauce at Chicken Licks (then called Chicken Lips) took five years of development by owner Steve Ginter and includes 23 ingredients. The dry rub is deconstructed from those 23 ingredients.
The quality of the wing meat and batter at Chicken Licks was high and the sides seemed magically elevated, thanks to being covered in the dry rub. The rub was not too spicy, maybe a 4/10, but had a complex flavor, and the blue cheese dressing presented a sweetness to offset the sharp cheese. I kept dunking back into the cups filled with the dressing (Ginter’s mom’s recipe, according to that 2017 story).
What wonderful wings
We moved on to the highlight of the evening, the reason we were at Chicken Licks in the first place: the sauce-tossed wings. The original hot wings were not terribly spicy, perhaps a 6/10, but the flavor was divine, with a viscous, dark red sauce that was different from any other hot wing sauce I’d had. It was a complex blend of spicy, sour, sweet, bitter and salty. It reminded me of very good wine, certainly up there in the pantheon of best-ever.
Finally, we delved into the 10x Sexy wings, which were drenched in a much spicier, darker sauce. These were definitely very hot. They were even a bit painful. I felt the sting on my fingers, lips, gums and tongue, and I recommend digging in while the temperature is still hot for a bonus double heat sensation. (Thoroughly wash your hands afterward. A wisp of 10x Sexy sauce vapor got in my eye and stung for a good half hour.)
I’d rate these wings were 8/10 on our spice scale. I consumed half a dozen while my companions each ate a few, and decided — these were it, the best wings I’d ever had. Chicken Licks has cracked the code! Not a morsel of food or a drop of sauce remained at the finale. A graveyard of cleaned bones and soiled napkins remained in the aftermath of six feasting mammals.
According to a Chicken Licks manager, the 10x Sexy sauce involves habanero pepper, which typically hits around around 8/10 on the spice Richter scale. It’s a colorful little pepper, bursting with a citrusy sweet and sour aftertaste.
At this nondescript dive bar surrounded by farmland, I encountered the best wings I’ve ever had, as well as an excellent dry rub and blue cheese sauce. We were spoiled royally that Friday evening at commoner prices, and met the standard against which all future wings I encounter shall be compared.
In light of the constant crush of people we saw during our visit and the extremely busy kitchen and bar staff, the joint is seemingly no secret. Personally, I could not give Chicken Licks a more ringing endorsement for the first installment of the Capsaicin Times. I’ll be back.
Maybe I’ll see you there as I suffer the maximum possible heat with an order of 12x Sexy wings. Hurts so good.