Diamond’s Cafe, a new Southeast Asian fusion restaurant located just off State Street, has a globe-trotting menu of skewers, noodles, soups and spring rolls.
The cafe’s mascot and namesake, Diamond, sits on a shelf behind the register. Diamond is a small but realistic-looking doll, wearing a bright yellow dress and holding a stuffed bear on her lap.
Cafe owner Thao Nuon got Diamond shortly after his brother died and was buried below a Cambodian highway. When monsoons in the area threatened the highway’s integrity, area officials decided to demolish it, and Nuon, a devout Buddhist, prayed that his brother’s remains would be taken to a temple and cared for properly.
This was in Ratanakiri, province in Khmer, Cambodia, where Nuon’s brother had lived. Ratanakiri translates to “gem mountains” or “diamond mountains” after the precious stones found in the area. The name stuck with Nuon for years, until 2003 when his then-girlfriend woke up from a terrifying dream.
She dreamed she was lying in the middle of a highway, much like the one in Ratanakiri, when a truck ran over her pregnant belly. After she woke up, she told Nuon that the baby who had been killed in the dream was not finished with its life yet. It wanted to be born again, she said.
Nuon wasn’t sure how to accomplish such a task until he saw an ornate doll for sale on TV. Immediately, he knew this was the way to help the baby from the dream and honor his brother’s memory. Nuon bought it and named it Diamond to commemorate his brother’s final resting place.
Before Diamond arrived in the mail, rain had drenched Madison for a week, Nuon said. But when she arrived, the sun shined for the first time in days. Along with the clearer skies came a clearer mind for Nuon.
“Before, I got confused without her,” he said.
Listen for the xèo
Today, Diamond watches over the restaurant’s jewel-toned walls, the green plastic vines draped across the ceiling and Nuon’s collection of houseplants. Quiet classical music fills the space (“the plants like it,” Nuon said) as the smell of bánh xèo, savory Vietnamese crepes, rises from the kitchen.
Made with rice flour and stuffed with onions, bean sprouts and chicken, bánh xèo are served with sweet nước chấm (dipping sauce) and a side of cucumbers and cilantro. According to Nuon, bánh means bread and xèo is an onomatopoeia for the sizzling noise the crepes make while they’re being cooked.
When “the flour hits the pan, we can hear a xèo,” Nuon said, imitating the sound. “If we don’t hear that, it’s not bánh xèo. It will just be burned.”
After years of making the dish, Nuon has perfected his technique, ensuring that both sides get crispy while still keeping their shape. He’s particularly proud of two other menu items as well.
“I’m an expert on two things: fried rice and soup,” Nuon said with a laugh. “The rest, I don’t know.”
Diamond’s fried rice is a fan favorite. One group of customers comes to Diamond’s so often for Nuon’s fried rice that he remembers their orders by heart: three spicy, one regular with extra onions. “They only like it when I make it,” he said.
Soup is Nuon’s favorite food to make, whether Cambodian-style pho or Thai curry soup. The latter is made with potatoes, carrots, lemongrass, galangal (a ginger-like root vegetable), and chicken or beef, with a coconut milk base.
Diamond’s menu also includes pad thai, fresh spring rolls and all-day American breakfast foods. Nuon prefers to keep the list short to give himself time to perfect each recipe.
“It's my own flavor, so I don't want to have too many menu items,” he said.
Cooking to connect
Though he was born on the borders of Thailand and Cambodia, Nuon moved to Wisconsin in the late 1970s when his family fled from the Khmer Rouge, a totalitarian regime in Cambodia that killed hundreds of thousands of suspected dissidents.
Torn away from his homeland at a young age, Nuon gravitated towards cooking as a way to remember and connect to his culture. To further his passion, he worked at a series of Asian restaurants in Madison, from Imperial Garden to Angkor Wat, before opening his own.
When he started Diamond’s Café, his goal was not to make a lot of money. “I (wanted) to be comfortable and focus on my customers,” Nuon said.
Even now, he doesn’t advertise much because he knows word of mouth — as well as the smell of the food wafting out of the building — is enough to draw people into the storefront at 260 W. Gilman St.
Looking ahead, Nuon hopes to open Madison’s first Cambodian doughnut shop, complete with Cambodian-style apple fritters and youtiao, or “Chinese crullers.”
“I’m tired of Dunkin’ Donuts,” Nuon said. “I want a real doughnut.”
Wherever his business takes him, Nuon won’t stray far from Dane County. It’s where he started his family, where he got his engineering degree and where he watched his two daughters, Amber and Ashley — now college grads themselves — grow up.
“I’m not going anywhere,” Nuon said.