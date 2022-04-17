Kosharie, a cozy spot just steps away from Camp Randall, was named for a popular dish in Egypt but serves up everything from salads and gyros to fried chicken.
Fawzy Mohamed opened the spot three years ago. He previously owned and operated two similar restaurants in New York, and Mohamed vacationed in Madison before moving here in 1999 with his family.
“The kids liked it,” he said. “New York was getting tough, so I decided to move for them.”
Mohamed worked as head chef at Smoky’s Club for more than 10 years, and then at the Madison Club before branching out on his own again.
Kosharie, he said, is “a small place and I cook very good food. I have a lot of experience. For 42 years I’ve worked in the restaurant business.”
The flavorful Egyptian Kosharie ($7.95-$8.95) is a fan favorite at the restaurant. It’s a mix of chickpeas, pasta and fried onions in a spicy tomato sauce, served over rice and brown lentils.
“It’s 100% vegetarian, that’s one of the good things about that dish,” Mohamed said.
Customers can choose from several wraps — beef or chicken shawarma ($7.99) on pita with lettuce, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce. He makes gyros with chicken and a lamb/beef mixture (both $7.99), each tender and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce.
The falafel ($7.99) is made in house, served on a warm pita with tahini sauce. French fries and a drink make a meal for $2.99 more. Lamb, chicken, shrimp or beef kabobs ($13.95-$19.95) are served with basmati rice, salad, tahini and pita bread.
On the American side of the menu, Mohamed makes hoagies, like the chicken parmesan ($8.49) topped with melty mozzarella cheese, fried chicken ($4.49-$14.49) and various side dishes. And breakfast is served all day, including several varieties of pancakes ($7.95), strawberry-banana french toast ($7.95) or blueberry waffles ($5.95).
For dessert, Kosharie’s baklava ($3.99) is flaky and nutty, with the right amount of sweetness. Tiramisu ($3.99) features layers of decadent, creamy filling. Customers can dine in at Kosharie, order takeout or get delivery from a third-party vendor like Eat Street.
Mohamed keeps plugging along with his family by his side. His wife works at Kosharie in the mornings and his kids are involved in the business, too.
And expansion is in the works. Mohamed plans to open another restaurant next door to Kosharie at 1431 Regent St. called Mafia for Pizza. The pizza place will open, he said, as soon as he hires more employees.