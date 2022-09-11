At Nori Sushi & Grill, diners can choose their own sushi adventure one piece at a time. Nori opened in June in Cahill Main the space formerly occupied by Soho Gourmet Cuisine. The casual dining spot has a sleek and modern feel, with paintings of Hong Kong on the wall, and four tables for those who want to dine in.
Manager Joel Ayers said they wanted the restaurant to be classy, yet welcoming. “It’s the kind of thing where you can come here and relax and enjoy yourself but you don’t feel like you need to dress up,” he said.
The restaurant is owned by Chun Chen, who put up the initial capital for the business. Two investors—Wei Lin and Sam Wang—helped provide the food and other supplies. Lin and Wang also work as the sushi and hibachi chefs, respectively.
When diners enter Nori, they’re met with a covered case of sushi rolls. They can choose individual pieces from the case ($1.25-$1.75/per piece) to build their plate, as well as order from the kitchen.
Nori has the typical cucumber, avocado, tuna, salmon and California rolls. The sweet potato roll, with its mix of mashed sweet potatoes, vegetables and sushi rice, is a good option for those who aren’t into seafood but want more than a basic cucumber or avocado roll.
If that’s not enough, Ayers said they can customize anything. “Let’s say there’s not enough vegetarian options for you,” he said. “You order a whole roll and you tell us what you want differently. You want an avocado roll but you want to add sweet potato, cucumber, carrots, spinach, everything, we can add all that just for you.”
The Phoenix roll ($1.75/per piece) has shrimp tempura and cream cheese, topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo and unagi sauce. The Nori ($1.75), a customer favorite, features shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, steak, scallions and the chef’s special sauce.
Ayers recommends this one to those who want to try sushi for the first time. “Nine times out of 10, they love it and they want to try more,” he said. Customers also love the fiery Crazy Spicy ($1.75) roll with shrimp tempura, jalapeno and cucumber. The restaurant serves hibachi, yakisoba, salad and various appetizers like crab rangoon ($4.99) and edamame ($5.25)
Hibachi meals ($10.25-$22.99) are served with fried rice, vegetables and salad. The generous portion sizes are enough to share or have leftovers. Chicken, steak, salmon, shrimp and scallops are on the hibachi menu. These same items can be paired with yakisoba ($11.25-$23.99) which contains noodles and vegetables.
Nori offers a loyalty program to frequent customers. They get 500 points for signing up, 10% off orders and 10 points for every dollar spent. The only caveat for the program is customers must order online or through Nori’s app.
Ayers said Nori is opening in Sheboygan soon, which he’ll be managing. He said they’re also planning to open a restaurant in Neenah later this year.