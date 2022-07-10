Whether at home or going out to eat, I must have spicy food. I've craved it since even before I can remember.
Those who like to play in the space where a food's heat level causes physical pain know that heavenly new flavors also await, along with a delicious buzz and sinus clearing.
With foods or hot sauces that contain copious amounts of capsaicin — that chemical compound that delivers the chili pepper’s sting — one can often find an orchestra of subtle notes. In my experience, that tends to happen on an objective spice scale flirting with 7 out of 10 and above.
I have made it my mission to heat-seek the spiciest foods at or above this 7/10 scale to be found in the Madison area. I encourage you to build up your tolerance (if needed) and join in on the adventure.
I am looking for flavor, not just fire. I want to have fun with my dinner companions, not just feel the burn. In this second installment of the Capsaicin Times, we went on a quest for a ragin’ Cajun seafood boil at the max spice level featuring my favorite type of seafood, lobster tail.
A Southern tradition in Madison
I’ve had delectable seafood boils while vacationing in New Orleans over the years — traditionally including crawfish, crabs, shrimp, corn and potatoes boiled in a big pot of spicy broth. The contents, once cooked and drained, are then poured onto picnic tables covered in newspaper to be enjoyed in communal settings with tangy Louisiana hot sauce.
Mad Seafood Boiler, a no-frills hybrid American/Asian restaurant at 201 W. Gorham St. in business for over 10 years serves up a similar experience. The seafood and sides are liberally drenched in different types of original sauce ranging in five spice levels: Mild, Medium, Hot, Fire, and Fire Extra.
I decided to order the 4 oz. lobster tail ($14.99) accompanied by potatoes and corn on the cob, with of course the hottest sauce possible: the “Fire Extra” with “Everything”: Cajun butter, garlic butter, and lemon pepper mixed together. My dinner companion got a pound of shrimp ($18.99) with medium Everything sauce. We also got rice on the side to help soak up all the extra sauce, which I’d also highly recommend.
The food was brought out in steaming hot sealed bags, emitting extremely strong yet pleasing garlic and chili fragrances that wafted across the establishment. I knew we were in for a treat before even opening the bags. Disposable gloves and bibs are provided and their use is highly recommended. It gets really messy right away, just like in New Orleans.
My shell-on lobster tail was absolutely soaked in fiery, bright orange sauce with huge chunks of garlic, chili, black pepper, lemon, and Cajun boil spices. It’s fun to tear into the seafood to get at the chunks of sweet meat inside, dripping in copious amounts of colorful hot butter.
Biting into the sweet lobster meat, in contrast with the 8/10 level of spice coating it, made for a perfect symphony of flavor and heat. It was cooked nicely, with the potatoes and corn also penetrated by the sauce.
My friend’s medium level tail-on shrimp were also delicious, if not spicy enough for my taste. But the 8/10 sauce on my order gave me close to as much as I can handle. It was borderline painful, delivering a legitimate mouth tingle — exactly the capsaicin sensation I was looking for.
For those of you who have not tried lobster tail as part of a spicy seafood boil, I would argue that this might be the best way to prepare lobster meat. It will now be hard to go back to just eating plain steamed lobster with bland melted butter on the side. My only gripe is that I wish the lobster tail weren’t so small, as I could have easily consumed a larger helping.
Mad Seafood Boiler also features an extensive list of Asian fare, including a sushi roll, sushi burrito, and poke bowl menu, which I have yet to try. For me when going back I would stick to the boils, which they do really well and provide unique, interactive food fun, especially with company.
Crawfish and crab are options too, which can be ordered in different sizes and combinations and compare favorably to the food mecca of New Orleans itself. More reason to go back.