Monsoon Siam, a cozy Thai joint launched in 2014 on Madison’s near east side, has earned a legitimate claim to being among the best Thai in town.
That is saying a lot. For my recent visit, I curated a crew of six heat-loving people for dinner, including my Thai-American friend who has catered major live music events with mouthwatering Thai for hundreds of guests on her rural Wisconsin farm.
I must have spicy food whether at home or going out to eat. Asking restaurants to make dishes “as spicy as you can possibly make it” is mandatory.
Those who like to play where the heat level of a food causes physical pain know that heavenly new flavors await, along with a delicious buzz and sinus clearing. Thai food is especially famous for this.
Dishes containing copious amounts of capsaicin — that chemical compound that delivers the chili pepper’s Machiavellian sting — often feature an orchestra of subtle notes. In my experience, that tends to happen on an objective spice scale, flirting with 7 out of 10 and above.
I have made it my mission to heat-seek the spiciest foods at or above this scale in the Madison area. I want to have fun with my dinner companions, not just feel the burn. In this third installment of the Capsaicin Times, we went on a quest for uncompromising ”Thai spicy.”
Thai me up, please!
In a previous vacation to Thailand, I tasted mouthwatering noodles, soups, fried rice, curries, satays, papaya salads, desserts and much more. The best fried rice I’ve had in my life, no joke, was made by a 12 year old boy at Patong Beach single-handedly running a tiny shack with a few outdoor seats.
I had to shake his hand after the meal in the tiny wood-fired kitchen! Ten years later I hope this kid evolved into a Michelin starred chef somewhere at the ripe old age of 22.
Traditionally, aromatics such as basil, fish sauce, galangal, ginger, garlic, and my favorite Thai assassin, the Bird’s Eye chili, offer strong and pungent flavors that will fill up your nostrils and dance on your tongue.
One can sense the historic influences from places like India, China, Japan and Indonesia in every bite of authentic Thai chow — an orchestra of flavor traditions coming together. I believe the world’s best food comes from Southeast Asia, though I am biased, being born in Malaysia.
A perfect family-style feast
For our Monsoon Siam feast, all dishes would be shared. This is the way to go to experience the wide variety available. We requested Thai Chang beers (motto: We brew friendship) to start, the perfect accompaniment to spicy food.
We ordered sun-dried beef ($8) and Thai sausage ($8) for appetizers. Neither were spicy, but they were extremely tasty.
For entrees we ordered drunken noodles with shrimp ($13) and Southern Heat minced chicken ($14). For these two, we asked the manager taking care of us, Jua Wang, to have them prepared as fiery as possible — and he informed us the fire would emanate from the Bird’s Eye.
Rounding out the meal were pineapple fried rice ($12) chicken ka pow ($12) and tofu Panang curry ($12), the former a fragrant saute and the latter a mild peanut curry.
What a meal! Every morsel was delicious and my team was fast laying waste to this massive spread. Yet when Jua asked if the Southern Heat and drunken noodles were hot enough for us, which came in at about 7/10 on the scale, we pleaded for more heat.
So Jua delivered us two glorious off-menu condiments: fresh and separately pan-fried sliced Thai Bird’s Eye chilies, which kicked us up a notch into 8/10 territory, approaching the very gates of the spice gods.
In particular, I thought the drunken noodles and fried rice were among the best I’ve had in town.
We left the restaurant satiated, forced to decline dessert. Everyone on my squad approved, including my talented Thai cook friend. I hope you can experience such a feast.