At Bob’s BBQ Emporium in Sauk City, Bob Brumley and his wife Kathy have barbecue down to a science. With his biochemist background, Brumley’s approach to barbecue is all method and math.
“My approach to food is not casual,” Brumley said.
Bob worked as a research scientist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He was part of the Human Genome Project and developed a system for DNA sequencing. Kathy Brumley was a special education teacher at the Barneveld School District for many years.
Now retired, the Brumleys travel the country making barbecue and competing in food competitions.
“One of the things involved with the Human Genome Project was process design. … We had to have consistent results. It's got to happen every time.”
“I'm not saying I don't burn toast, because I do,” Brumley joked. “I'm talking about on a larger scale. You've got to make food in such a way that your result is predictable, and it's got to be predictable on a large scale because you're feeding an awful lot of people.”
Chemistry comes in handy when working with smoked meats. As Brumley said, thinking about proteins, peptide bonds and water molecules is all just part of the meat smoking process.
“You cook the brisket to where you're actually moisturizing it from inside, because you're breaking all those connective tissues,” Brumley said. “If you break them down too far, then the brisket gets dried tough and falls apart. So there's just a sweet spot where it's broken down enough to make it tender and then it retains its moisture.
“That’s the science of brisket.”
Southern style
While his process is scientific, Bob Brumley’s menu is rooted in family and tradition. Brumley was raised in a large farm family in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The food he makes is inspired by the southern cooking he grew up eating and classic recipes he’s given his own spin.
“This is the way (barbecue is) served down south. This is the way I'm gonna serve it up here,” Brumley said.
Brumley takes meal inspiration from his father, who enjoyed cooking for family and friends, and his Grandma Brumley who cooked with simple ingredients
“Our slogan is real food cooked real slow,” Brumley said. “It's just good, honest food. It's uncomplicated. It's unassuming, and hopefully delicious.”
The Brumleys try to keep their food ingredients local. When in season, they use products from Wisconsin and from local growers. They also take on most of the food-making process in house by tapping their own maple for maple syrup bacon, making pickles from scratch, and baking homemade bread for smaller events.
“We try to make everything from scratch,” Brumley said. “Farm to table is something that's new to a lot of people, but that's really not new to us. We don't buy frozen food; we try to use as many local ingredients as we can when it's in season. We make our own stuff.”
The dishes served by Bob’s BBQ Emporium are often coined “soul food” or “comfort food.” Brumley said he’s just focused on making good food.
“We just call it food. When I was growing up, it was just food. No soul food, comfort food. It's just what (we) had to eat,” Brumley said.
Food for friends
The next stop for Bob’s BBQ is Taste of Madison at the Capitol Square on Sept. 3 and 4. For the event, Bob’s is prepping lots of savory treats and smoking 1,700 pounds of brisket.
Last week, the 2022 Taste of Taste contest results were announced. The competition, which is for restaurants participating in Taste of Madison, is held in the weeks prior to the event and includes several food categories. This year, Bob’s BBQ Emporium earned first place in the ‘southern/southwestern’ category with Cochon de Lait, which is Cajun pork. They also took second place in the same category with New Mexican green chili. Bob’s also earned second place in the ‘American’ category with Texas style brisket.
Since its beginning in 2010, the family-owned and operated Bob’s BBQ Emporium has been focused on two things: making good food and creating quality experiences for customers.
In addition to Taste of Madison, Bob and Kathy travel to food competitions across the country, entering different dishes and signature combinations. They often win big and have gained popularity among pit-masters and barbecue enthusiasts alike.
In Wisconsin, the duo travels to other communities to cater events and participate in local contests to share southern cooking with Wisconsin families.
Nicknamed the “chefertainer” by family and friends, Bob Brumley feels at home in the friendly space that tasty food creates.
“(Customers) greet me like we're old-time friends,” Brumley said. “You establish relationships with these people, and yeah, it's a business relationship, but you have a lot of fun, and it's great.”
Brumley occasionally sports a bright pink pig suit while chatting with customers. Many people return to Bob’s BBQ Emporium year after year to bite into a signature smoked dish.
“Sometimes you eat for sustenance, and then sometimes you just eat just for sheer pleasure,” Brumley said. “We're not in the business of just feeding people so they can stay alive. We want them to have a good time, and it'd be memorable.”
“The way I was raised is if you love somebody, you cook for them,“ Brumley said. “I’m just some kid who always loved to cook for people.”