Paul Fernandez’s father had a nickname for him when he was growing up in Madison in the 1990s — “Capitan,” or “Capi” for short.
“I was always his only male, his only boy, so he would always call me ‘Capi, Capi, Capi, Capi,’” Hernandez said.
Last year, when Hernandez was looking for a name for his new Mexican restaurant on Madison’s east side, he decided to honor his father, who passed away in 2017. Tacos El Capi opened in the former People’s Bakery location at 2810 E. Washington Ave. on Dec. 1.
Tacos El Capi’s menu of homestyle Mexican classics served in a fast casual atmosphere evokes a weekend neighborhood barbecue. It’s a symbol of the Hernandez family’s longstanding involvement in Madison’s Mexican food scene.
The family’s first claim to fame was Mercado Marimar, which Hernandez’s mother Maria Garcia has operated at 2102 S. Park St. since 2000. It’s among many Hispanic grocers in the city today, but Garcia was a pioneer when she first opened the market in the early 1990s, Hernandez said.
The market’s slow-cooked carnitas and other dishes draw a diverse customer base from across the city. Though the food is popular, a small seating area and high demand makes it difficult to serve customers with limited time to eat.
“Some people come in there with a 30-minute lunch window, and it gets so busy that it takes a while to get the food out,” Hernandez said. He figured serving the same food faster “would do amazing.”
Always busy
Hernandez and his brother Mateo Mora opened the Taquitos Marimar food truck in 2012 to expand the market’s reach beyond seated dining in south Madison. His sister, Leticia Hernandez, and her husband Daniel opened Tapatios Cocina Mexicana in Fitchburg in 2018, while Paul Hernandez continued to look for a more permanent location to have his own place.
“Regent and Monroe Streets … that’s kind of where we wanted to go,” Hernandez said. “But there was really nothing there.”
When he found the People’s Bakery listing, he saw an opportunity to bring his cooking to a growing part of the city he thought could use more Mexican options.
“There’s a lot of high rises, apartments, new buildings coming up. East Wash is always busy,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez and Mora hoped the new restaurant would create a space that “feels like back home” for underrepresented east side residents while integrating itself into the neighborhood fabric.
“I’m a type of person where if you scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours,” Hernandez said. “Whatever I can do to give back to the community, to the neighborhood, I would be glad to do.”
Classic roots, modern look
Hernandez signed the lease for Tacos El Capi’s location on April 15. He spent nine months remodeling the restaurant’s interior with just himself, his family and a few friends who did construction work.
“Some nights I was sleepless ... it was stressful. Some nights I wanted to give up,” Hernandez said. “But we were able to get it done.”
Tacos El Capi finally opened on Dec. 1, and business has been steady since then despite frigid winter weather. The menu features fan favorites from Mercado Marimar, including carnitas and birria.
Hernandez also included some recipes inspired by his late father, among them tortas ahogadas de carnitas (“drowned sandwich” with slow-cooked pork, $10). This French bread sandwich, originally popularized in Guadalajara, is stuffed with carnitas and pinto beans, then slathered in a robust tomato sauce and topped with sliced onion and lime. It’s a special dish only available on weekends.
“That’s something from my dad’s hometown,” Hernandez said. “It’s very famous in Mexico, and not a lot of places here do it.”
Other highlights at Tacos El Capi include Capi steak fries ($12) loaded with shredded beef and nacho cheese. A trio of crispy birria tacos ($14), each stuffed with slow-cooked shredded beef, is served with a side of seasoned beef broth.
First popularized in Tijuana, birria tacos skyrocketed to social media fame thanks to their signature bright orange tint. The Hernandez family started serving birria tacos about a year or two ago at Mercado Marimar after seeing them on TikTok, according to Mora.
“As soon as they put them in Marimar, they blew up. Everyone was coming for them,” Hernandez said. “I put them at Capi’s and it’s one of our top sellers.”
'I love Tacos El Capi'
The restaurant’s walls are designed for the digital age. Hernandez and his girlfriend painted a mural wall filled with bright yellows and a greenery wall with a neon sign for selfies that reads “I love Tacos El Capi.”
“Phone eats first,” Mora said. But there’s heart and tradition behind the modern touches.
A framed portrait of Our Lady of Guadalupe sits on the back counter. It’s a smaller depiction of a mural from Mercado Marimar and a token from the blessing Tacos El Capi received from a priest when it opened — the same blessing bestowed on Mercado Marimar over two decades ago.
It’s a symbol of good faith and new beginnings.
“There might be bumps in the road, there might be adversity on the way there, but as long as you keep your head down and just keep pushing forward, stuff works.” Mora said. “If you pray for it, it will come to fruition.”