Two brothers hope to draw football fans to their Monroe Street takeout spot with Chicago dogs, chicken wings and passion.
“It’s just good food,” said Don Woods, owner of Stadium Takeout. Stadium’s clientele, which typically consist of college students, come by for a wide array of fast sandwiches, chicken wings and Chicago-style hot dogs.
Stadium Takeout opened its doors in November of last year. Don Woods owns the barbershop next door, Faded Club, and called his brother Derrick Woods to help him run the restaurant.
“It was definitely a tough choice,” said Derrick, who had worked at his previous job for 16 years. “At the same time it was easy because it was an opportunity to work with family.”
Before a recent move to Madison, Derrick commuted six hours round-trip from Eau Claire to help his brother operate their growing restaurant every weekend. It was the connection he shared with Don that ultimately sealed the deal.
“It’s a family deal. There’s no outside investors, no money,” Derrick said. “It’s total passion. It's about passion toward the food that he’s been creating for years for his family, and he wants to share it.”
Don often works lengthy 12-hour days between the operations of both of his businesses. “It doesn’t feel like work to me,” he said. “I love what I do.”
“It’s exciting,” Derrick added. “I’ve shifted my entire life toward this.”
Meet the Donfather
Walking in the door of Stadium Takeout, diners are immediately greeted by a snarling Bucky Badger painted on the wall. In his paws, Bucky grips a Stadium Takeout Italian beef sandwich, adding to the hearty college atmosphere of the space.
Sizable amount of options for each category can make customers indecisive about what to try first. The brothers agreed that the restaurant’s signature attraction is that Italian beef and provolone sandwich, The Donfather ($12). It’s named after Don himself, served “au jus” (with a beef broth-based savory dip) on spicy cheese buns from Stella's Bakery.
Though Don spent much of his life in Wisconsin, he could not forget his Chicago heritage when he added Chicago dogs ($4-$5) to the menu. Topped with relish, peppers and mustard, the Chicago dogs give a flavorful kick. For those with a larger appetite, Don serves Polish sausage dogs ($4-$6) which he also gives the Chicago-style treatment.
Chicken wings ($9.50/ 10) come with a substantial variety of 13 sauce options. Choose among classics like ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard and BBQ, as well as gochujang pepper, teriyaki, roasted garlic parmesan or nacho cheese sauce. Fans of spice be warned: Don does not mess around with his hot Buffalo sauce, which he refined over several years.
To accompany these, Stadium Takeout offers a smattering of fried treats such as pizza puffs ($4), chili cheese fries ($5.50) and jalapeño poppers ($8).
Quick food, good food
Stadium Takeout began with weekend-only hours and just this week announced an expansion to daily service. It has experienced some growing pains as a new business, and Don doesn’t want to move too fast.
“Right now, we’re still brand new,” Don said. “We’re still working on growing and everything. Things take time. I haven't rushed into anything.”
He’d like to see increased traffic, but hasn’t advertised much because “I don’t know if we’re ready for that, as far as what we have for help,” he said.
The Woods brothers believe in the quality of their food to wow students and football fans alike. But they remain apprehensive about their restaurant’s capability to handle game day crowds with the limited number of staff members the shop currently employs.
“The biggest thing would be finding a couple solid employees,” Don said. “I do have to work at the barber shop. Me and my brother, we would need some solid employees to be able to handle whatever comes at them, people that can multitask.”
Don’s vision for the restaurant’s future is still in flux.
“I’m still working on that,” he said. “The direction it’s going is kind of what I had envisioned. I wanted to make a place that was quicker food but good food.”
For now, Stadium Takeout sits in the shadow of Camp Randall, waiting for the moment it can become what Don imagined from the start.
“I feel like it’ll become a staple,” he said.