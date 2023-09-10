Growing up, Annemarie Maitri thought everyone kept snail shells and rice cookers as necessities in their kitchen cupboards. She only found out later that wasn't the case.
“My dad was a military fighter pilot, so I was actually born in Japan,” said Maitri, owner of Bloom Bake Shop on Monroe Street and the new restaurant, Lallande. “Then we moved to California and really lived all over, so my mother would just embrace every food culture of the places we lived.”
Maitri’s family travels, her parents’ Louisiana hometown, and husband Mark Pavlovich’s time living in Germany’s Black Forest all contribute to the menu at Lallande, a small bistro open since August. It’s located in the heart of the Vilas neighborhood in Madison.
At Lallande, the French-inspired croque sandwiches ($18) and German-French tart flambée ($17) — which Maitri and Pavlovich fell in love with on a trip to Strausberg — as well as the garlic and butter-dipped escargot ($10) are all made to invite guests into the lives and memories of Maitri and Pavlovich.
“We both grew up with families where food and eating together was a pretty instrumental part of our lives,” said Maitri, whose restaurant is named after her grandmother, Lorraine Lallande deGravelle. “My strongest childhood memories are seeing my parents in the kitchen together. They’re from Louisiana and, if you’ve ever met someone from Louisiana, it's kind of like meeting Italians. They're talking about lunch at breakfast, and they're talking about dinner at lunch.”
“I think it was also my dad’s release,” Maitri added. “He had a pretty intense profession. When I’d get home from school and dad wasn't traveling, he’d be in the kitchen and you could smell dinner cooking.”
The white fish en papillote ($24) — which is whitefish with kale, tomato, capers, olives, lemon and dill all baked together inside a parchment — is something Maitri’s father made for her all her life. It is now one of Lallande’s most popular dishes.
“I really took those memories for granted,” said Maitri. “When we moved to Madison, someone handed me Barbara Kingsolver’s book ‘Animal, Vegetable, Miracle,’ and I was broken wide open to how I wanted to feed my own children and run my household.”
From cupcakes to crimson beet soup
Maitri, who has three grown children, first delved into the Madison food scene 14 years ago when, “using a cupcake as my vehicle,” she opened Bloom Bake Shop in Middleton. Later, after meeting and marrying Pavlovich, both attended the San Francisco Baking Institute while simultaneously running Bloom. It was at the bakery’s new location on Monroe Street that Maitri stumbled upon what would later become Lallande.
Last summer, the couple had barely opened the Bloom pop-up collective space with Young Blood Brewing Company and Café Domestique at Northstreet when Cait Sirianni, a co-owner of Crescendo Espresso Bar + Music Cafe, asked if they wanted to take over her space next door to Bloom.
“I was overwhelmed but, had to admit, I could really see us there,” Maitri said.
Imagining a fireplace, open kitchen, and a small bar to chat with customers while they cooked, Maitri says her heart started racing with memories of her childhood and the kitchens she grew up in. After spending ten days in New York with Pavlovich, sitting in restaurant spaces and reflecting on their travels and how they like to feed people, Lallande started coming to life.
By July of 2023, Lallande was ready to open. But, before welcoming in all of Madison, Maitri and Pavlovich wanted to invite the family they’d formed through Bloom.
“I have a newsletter that I send out and I wrote every week of the pandemic to our Bloom customers and people started writing back,” said Maitri. “We have about 6,000 people on that newsletter list and it became a really meaningful connection. We wouldn’t have Lallande without our Bloom customers, so in one of the newsletters I said, ‘If you want a reservation, send me a story.’”
She added, “The next day, I spent 12 hours going through hundreds, and hundreds of stories of all the things that we've been through with our customers since Bloom first opened. I responded to every single one, and we booked out the entire month of July, which was really emotional because it was like family coming through those doors.”
Maitri said the “communal garden” section of the menu, with charred carrots and roasted eggplant, is designed to get people back into “the art of passing.” said Maitri. “And it’s also so a vegan or vegetarian can have an entire course built out. Bloom was built on inclusivity from the beginning, and we wanted to do that with Lallande as well.”
Since they source from local farmers and businesses like Xiong’s Tasty Produce, Mushroom Mike, Prairie Bluff Farm and Voss Organics, Lallande’s menu will change with the seasons, replacing blueberries with peaches, soft summer goat cheese with winter alpine cheese, and so on.
“The crimson beet soup is our love letter to summer and our way of making ‘beet-lievers’ out of people,” said Maitri. “We’ll keep serving that until we can no longer procure the beets. And the tart flambée will stay year-round.
“But I’m already working on fall dishes.”
She wants to add smoked salmon, raclette and “I just pulled out a peach upside-down cornmeal cake for tonight,” she said. “Whatever we have on the menu, I want people to come into Lallande, smell the air, and immediately ask, ‘What’s on the stove?’”