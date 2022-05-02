Mother’s Day is one of the busiest restaurant days of the year, as families take out and celebrate the person who is, most often, responsible for feeding the rest of the group.
Whether you’re honoring mom or a motherly figure in your life, a number of Madison-area restaurants are serving special menus and buffets on May 8. Reservation availability and menu offerings are subject to change; call ahead for the most current details.
Do you know of a special not listed here? Email food editor Lindsay Christians, lchristians@captimes.com.
Lilliana’s, 2951 Triverton Pike Drive, Fitchburg
This New Orleans-inspired spot (which closes permanently June 15 in favor of two new restaurants) will serve a four-course plated brunch for adults ($45) and a three-course meal for kids ($15). Prepaid tickets are required. Entree options include a sirloin steak and prosciutto benedict, shrimp and crawfish with grits and a vegetarian frittata. Desserts include chocolate-filled beignets.
Pasture and Plenty, 2433 University Ave.
Think outside the traditional brunch box and order a “brunch board” made up of local cheeses, crackers, fruit and croissants. Add tea cakes, fruit tarts and a variety of other baked goods to create a Mother’s Day feast to go. Order online for pick-up on Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Quivey’s Grove, 6261 Nesbitt Road, Fitchburg
The Stable Grill will have a Mother’s Day special from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Reservations are required, including a credit card to hold the spot. To start, the meal will include freshly baked blueberry muffins, fritters made with dried cherries and cinnamon rolls. Other highlights: a marinated lamb rib chop ($25.95), salmon with a ginger lime butter sauce ($22.95) and chicken and biscuits with a sage cream sauce ($19.95). Quivey’s will also have a menu for children under 14.
Old Feed Mill, 114 Cramer St., Mazomanie
The Old Feed Mill serves up a special brunch buffet that includes green and fruit salad, pineapple ham and cider chicken. On the sweet side, try caramel pecan french toast and a dessert and pastry station. The buffet costs $26 for adults, $12 for kids.
Mariner’s Inn, 5339 Lighthouse Bay Drive
Enjoy some old school elegance at the nearly 60-year-old Mariner’s Inn, where the Yahara River meets Lake Mendota. Their “Mother’s Day/Graduation Weekend Celebration Dinner Menu” includes Mariner’s famous steaks (tenderloin filet, New York strip), lobster-stuffed salmon and lobster tails. Every entree ($24.99-$62.99) is a full meal, served with a bread roll, salad or clam chowder, and a choice of either a potato (fries, garlic mashed, baked, hash browns) or potato-adjacent side (honey-glazed carrots).
DelecTable, 3248 University Ave.
Take DelecTable’s Mother’s Day meal with you to a relative’s house, plan a picnic or head straight home for a feast. This business inside Vom Fass on University Avenue is offering a brunch-at-home kit that will feed four to five people for $85. Included are herbed buttermilk biscuits, ham and asparagus, potatoes and a rhubarb cobbler. Orders must be received by noon on Saturday, May 7 for Sunday pickup between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Heritage Tavern, 131 E Mifflin St.
Brunch has been off the menu for a bit at Heritage Tavern, but staff is bringing it back for a limited engagement on Mother’s Day. If you’ve been missing their uniquely flavored scrambles and french toast, May 8 is the day to get your fix from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations very recommended; call the restaurant at (608) 283-9500 for groups larger than six.
The Lone Girl Brewing Company, 114 E Main St. #101, Waunakee
In addition to Lone Girl’s regular brunch menu of options like berry compote French toast, on Mother’s Day the kitchen will feature a root beer salmon over risotto, cinnamon rolls with a shandy icing, and a strawberry balsamic salad. Reservations are available from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the restaurant closes at 3 p.m. that day.
The Bur Oak, 2262 Winnebago St.
If you’ve been blessed with a fun mom, check out the Beyonce vs. J. Lo drag show and brunch hosted by Bryanna Banx$, featuring Marbella Sodi, Tygra, Miami Knight and Latina Envy. Doors open at 10 a.m., show at 11:30 a.m. Go early to enjoy drinks from State Line Distillery and a special menu from Ahan, including pandan waffles, Lao sausage fried rice, congee and Nam Khai Dao (Thai crispy egg salad).
Springer’s of Lake Kegonsa, 3097 Sunnyside St., Stoughton,
Brunch with a view at this gorgeous lakeside location that will have a buffet. Call for reservations and more details on food, (608) 205-9300.
Johnny Delmonico’s Steakhouse, 130 S Pinckney St.
This Food Fight restaurant hosts a brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with highlights that include prime rib, stuffed French toast, fresh seafood and an omelet station. Cost is $60 for adults, $12 for kids under 12, and free for kids younger than 5. The cost includes a mimosa or bloody mary for those of age.
Cambridge Winery, 700 Kenseth Way, Cambridge
Celebrate mom at this boutique winery in Cambridge, which is requiring reservations (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) for its Mother’s Day brunch. The a la carte menu includes waffles, bagels and lox, breakfast pizza and of course, mimosas.