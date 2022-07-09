Starting this summer, La Taguara — the city’s only brick and mortar Venezuelan restaurant — will open its second location, taking over a former Uno Pizzeria & Grill.
The new restaurant, La Taguara Bar & Grill, will be located at 3010 Crossroads Drive on Madison’s far east side. At about 7,500 square feet, the building — complete with a full bar and outdoor patio — is more than quadruple the size of the original location at 3502 E. Washington Ave.
Owner Jeykell Badell said he expects to open Aug. 1, just in time for the restaurant’s ninth anniversary. The expansion, he said, will further his goal of introducing more people to Venezuelan cuisine — the same vision he began with when La Taguara opened in 2013.
“I want more people to know our Venezuelan roots: who we are and where we come from,” said Badell, who grew up in Venezuela and moved to Madison in 2000. “I’m looking forward for people to carry over and to expand the brand, to get more people to know what an arepa is.”
Same tastes, new concept
While the new location will add a full bar and outdoor seating, the menu will mostly stay the same as the original, Badell said. That includes the popular items like arepas (cornbread-like buns which come with a choice of fillings) and pabellon (Venezuela’s national dish of juicy shredded beef, black beans, cheese and rice.)
But Badell also hopes to “to capture anybody that comes in” with the addition of some American dishes, including hamburgers, chicken tenders and boneless wings.
The staff will remain the same, too, and Badell is looking to hire more people to join the team.
“I talked to all the staff and management to present what we’re doing: We’re switching the concept, we’re doing something new, different, exciting,” he said. “It’s so hard to get employees right now, so I’m glad they trusted me.”
From Uno’s to La Taguara
The new restaurant is Badell's second attempt at a second location. In 2016, he opened another La Taguara on East Johnson Street, where Little Tibet is currently located. The spot was open for two years before closing in December 2018.
Badell sees the updated expansion as a way to get more people familiar with the La Taguara brand, including those who live in neighboring communities like Sun Prairie. The building is also located in a commercial area and surrounded by hotels, which he expects will attract travelers.
Badell secured the location with the help of his longtime mentor Tom Beach, a former owner of several Uno Pizzeria franchises in Wisconsin. Before opening La Taguara, Badell worked as a general manager at one of Beach’s restaurants and even returned to help him throughout the pandemic.
Now, as Badell takes over the east side location, he's in the midst of painting and decorating the place with Venezuelan artifacts. Beach will additionally serve as a “silent partner” for La Taguara Bar & Grill.
“Sometimes through craziness, good opportunities come,” Badell said. “(Beach) is trusting my gut. My restaurant can definitely make it here locally.”