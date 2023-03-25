Verona, just southwest of Madison, has recently become a hub for Mexican food. With this series, we’re introducing the latest restaurants to open there, serving familiar favorites like tacos and tamales as well as regional dishes drawn from family recipes.
The first in this series was Taqueria Los Atlantes, specializing in mole and lamb barbacoa on 300 S. Main St. Then we stopped by AzTec Taqueria on Keenan Court, where the tortillas are made by hand.
This week, meet Jesus Ramirez Cunida and his restaurant, La Penca, featuring huaraches and sopes inspired by his family in Guanajuato.
La Penca
Opened: Nov. 19, 2022
Owner: Jesus Ramirez Cunida
Origins: Guanajuato, Mexico
When Jesus Ramirez Cunida arrived in Madison from North Carolina in 2014, he brought with him 16 years of restaurant experience.
Cunida moved from Mexico to the U.S. in 1998, and has worked in every area of restaurants — in the kitchen, the bar, as a host, as a cashier. In Madison, he continued to be a waiter, but aspired to be his own boss.
“I had been working in restaurants for a long time,” he said, “and I believed I could do everything. So why not work for myself instead of working for someone else? I’m not saying working for someone else is bad, but when you have the opportunity to work for yourself, it's good.”
Cunida opened the first location of La Penca on Park Street in Madison in October 2019. His second location opened at 611 Hometown Circle in Verona in November last year. “La Penca” is part of a leaf, and can refer to part of the agave plant used to make tequila and mezcal.
The Park Street restaurant doesn't have much parking space, as it shares the lot with a laundromat. That led to more carry-out orders than dine-in. In Verona, the restaurant itself is bigger and there’s ample parking, which has made it better for dining in.
Some (don’t) like it hot
At La Penca, Cunida aims to offer traditional Mexican food. Huaraches (flattened ovals of masa with savory toppings), sopes (masa fried into a thick tortilla, then piled with toppings), enchiladas verdes and enchiladas poblanas are popular with the Hispanic community, he said.
Several dishes are completely non-spicy, he said. He wants to offer a menu for everyone.
“We always have other things to choose on the menu if you don’t like spicy,” Cunida said. “Not all Mexican food is spicy like how some people think it is. Mexicans like spicy things, but Central Americans don't like it as spicy.”
Cunida was born in Guanajuato, Mexico. His mom, brother and sister still live there. The mole sauce at La Penca is an old family recipe and tastes like the one he grew up with, and though the carnitas (pulled pork) is his chef’s recipe, it needed Cunida’s seal of approval.
“I always have to approve everything we have on the menu. I have to be sure it’s something close to the food we have in my hometown,” he said. “How we make carnitas there is very different from other places, the taste is different.”
Barbacoa, in which the meat is cooked low and slow, is common back home, Cunida said. For La Penca’s barbacoa, he adjusted the recipe.
“It’s not 100% the same,” he said. “We don’t have the same way to cook it, and we’re missing some of the spices that are hard to get over here.”
Green and red sauces for enchiladas (verdes, rojas, and poblanos) are Cunida’s own recipe, paired with aguas frescas in flavors like mango, tamarind and jamaica (hibiscus). Less traditionally, there are also lemonades flavored with strawberry, mango, raspberry and peach.
And of course there’s horchata, for which Cunida has his own recipe.
What makes it special? Cunida demurred. “If I share, it won’t be my own,” he said. “It’s a secret.”