La Kitchenette, a cozy French café on the near east side, will close on June 18, according to a post from the restaurant on Instagram. Parisian chef Virginie Ok has run La Kitchenette in a renovated house at 805 Williamson St. for six and a half years.
“It is with a heavy heart but extreme gratitude that we made the decision to close the restaurant,” the business posted on Tuesday afternoon. “We want to extend a special thank you to our hardworking staff who have become a family.
“We have learned from each other, grown over the years, and have created a special bond that will never be forgotten. La Kitchenette is a reflection of who we are and we are proud of the image we have built together.”
Attempts by the Cap Times to reach Ok Tuesday were unsuccessful.
Ok has Cambodian roots and was born in Paris. She had worked in the cosmetics industry before moving with her partner to Madison. The opportunity to run her own restaurant came up after a month of working with Anne-Marie Rieunier (“Nanou”) at Chez Nanou. Ok took over at the end of summer 2016, serving crepes, crème brulee and croque-madame sandwiches, among other satisfying French classics.
A Cap Times story in January 2021 noted that “pre-pandemic, La Kitchenette was the kind of place where you’d regularly hear diners order and converse in French.” For many months, the restaurant did only takeout, including brunch.
“Soups and stews are nice to be transported, nice to be reheated and they keep warm easily,” Ok said at the time. “They are in their broth or their liquid which is warm, keeps everything warm.”
According to Instagram, La Kitchenette’s closing date is not for another five weeks.
“Our official closing date will be June 18th, so be sure to stop by for a glass of wine, a boeuf bourguignon, an onion soup or a green toast before we say our final goodbyes,” it reads.
“We will forever cherish the memories we have created together in this tiny little space of Willy St. So thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”