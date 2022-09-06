Historic west side butcher shop and grocery store Knoche’s Food Center hit the market on Friday after 84 years in business. Co-owner Steve Knoche, whose grandparents started the shop in 1938, said he and his wife Stephanie Knoche had already been working on selling the business before they publicly listed it for sale.
“We've been up for sale for a while, but just confidentially,” Steve Knoche said by phone on Tuesday between showings. “Now we’ve put it live, everybody wants to buy it.” He said they’d be showing the business to three more possible buyers on Tuesday evening.
Knoche’s father and uncles took over the shop from their parents. Steve and Stephanie Knoche, the third generation, took over as sole owners nearly 25 years ago.
“It’s time for me to retire,” Steve Knoche said, 55 years after he began stocking shelves at the shop. Still, he said, “it’s kind of hard to get rid of it.”
He’s hoping to find an owner who will take over the store’s retail operation and its thriving wholesale business. According to the owners, Knoche’s sells meat to around 65 local restaurants and bars, many of which “proudly” list company’s name on their menus.
“We're just kind of trying to see who's gonna fit in good so we can keep the Knoche name going. …We're pretty well known in the Madison area for having the best meat market in town, so we’re trying to keep that going.”
According to an online listing, the $450,000 asking price includes the 5,700-square-foot 1922 building at 5372 Old Middleton Road, along with the company’s name, inventory, customer lists, equipment and vehicles. The sale also includes “the possibility of taking over” the business’ various alcohol, food, tobacco and meat seller licenses.
“Priced to give new owners the opportunity to succeed,” the listing says. “Continue the legacy or build your own.”
The business and its neighbors have dealt with challenges related to road construction since April, with construction on Old Middleton Road expected to continue into the fall. The owners told the Wisconsin State Journal in July that the construction could be responsible for a decrease in retail sales at the shop, but that the business was doing well thanks to its booming wholesale business. They said they were so busy with wholesale orders that they'd had to turn away prospective new wholesale clients.
Rumors confirmed
The sale was rumored for weeks but the owners had remained quiet until Monday, when Stephanie Knoche announced “the end of an era” in a post on her personal Facebook page.
“It is with extremely heavy hearts that Steve and I have decided to put Knoche’s up for sale,” she wrote. “We are tremendously proud of our little store, our reputation for quality meats and the wholesale business we have built, selling meat to about 65 bars and restaurants in Madison and the surrounding areas.
“Our greatest hope is to find a new owner who will continue with the quality and service we provide. We feel we have a responsibility to do the best we can to ensure that happens. The loyalty our retail and wholesale customers have shown us over the years is not something we take lightly.”
She thanked the business’ employees, who she called “small in numbers” but “vast in dedication,” for “sticking with us through this transition without knowing what the end looks like.
“Owning a small business is a lot of work,” she wrote. “It certainly hasn’t always been easy (worthwhile things seldom are), but it has ALWAYS been worth it.”