Hop heads rejoice: Karben4 Brewing is reviving craft brewery brand Ale Asylum, including its fan favorite American pale ale Hopalicious, the Madison brewery announced Thursday.
Karben4’s renewal of the brand will focus on producing Hopalicious, Ale Asylum’s flagship beer, according to a news release. Zak Koga, co-owner of Karben4, said the decision to revive the brand brings Ale Asylum full circle.
Karben4, which was founded in 2012, is housed in a space that was once home to Ale Asylum. Koga said in a Thursday interview that the connection between the two breweries factored into Karben4’s decision to bring Ale Asylum back to the space where it began.
“We think the beer is best served and the legacy can be best preserved back where it all started,” he said.
Karben4, located on Madison’s east side, is growing. The brewery recently doubled the capacity of its canning line and has plans to double its brewing capacity later this year, according to the release.
Ale Asylum, which opened in 2006, closed its doors last summer. Its 45,000-square-foot brewing plant was located near the Dane County Regional Airport. That building was for sale for almost a year, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. The paper also reported the company had a buyer who was looking to expand the business, but the sale fell through, bringing an end to Ale Asylum.
“It means a lot,” Koga said in response to a question about how meaningful it is to be the one reviving a craft beer brand beloved by Madisonians. “Ale Asylum really blazed the trail in Madison for us. They're not the only craft brewery … but we’re in the old spot where they started. They turned this building into a brewery from 2006 through 2012. So to move in on their heels and do everything we've done, and then have the duty, the task of bringing (Ale Asylum) back, means a lot to us.”
“We’re really going to care for it,” he said.
Karben4 will host a re-release party for Hopalicious fans next Wednesday (March 22). Attendees will be able to enjoy the American pale ale and enter to win free Hopalicious for a year.
Distribution of Hopalicious beyond Karben4’s brewery will begin in the Madison and Milwaukee areas next week, Koga said. He said the brewery hopes to make Hopalicious and other Ale Asylum beers available throughout the state by the end of the year, adding that Karben4 is working on rebuilding distribution lines statewide.
In addition to Hopalicious, Koga said Karben4 plans to work through Ale Asylum’s archive of beers. He declined to offer specifics on when those beers will be brewed, but did hint that a personal goal is to have a batch of Oktillion, Ale Asylum’s Märzen/Oktobefest, ready to go for the fall.
In addition to bringing back favorite Ale Asylum beers, Karben4 also plans to open its own vault and once again brew some of its own classic beers, according to the release.
“(Ale Asylum) is part of the soul of craft beer in Wisconsin,” Koga said. “It's here. It's back. We're going to kick some ass.”
Cap Times reporter Kayla Huynh contributed to this report.