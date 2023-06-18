S’mores fans, take note: Every summer, an assortment of creme-de-la-creme marshmallows in a wide array of flavors and colors appears at local markets. Lake Mills couple Michelle and Jason Quednow have been baking and vending together for 13 years, with the aim of making all of Madison into mallow enthusiasts.
“We sell fun,” said Jason, the sole baker of the business. “It’s one of the reasons I don’t want to quit, especially now. I’d hate to disappoint all those people.”
The married duo, who have raised two daughters since beginning their business in 2010, started with 10 flavors of marshmallows ranging from vanilla and chocolate to orange and toasted coconut.
They now have developed over 100 flavors, the newest being PB&J. They sell marshmallows at the summer’s weekly Whitewater City Market, Fort Atkinson Farmers Market and the Madison Night Market, which returns to State Street on Thursday, Aug. 10.
“The ingredients for a regular marshmallow — sugar, corn syrup, and gelatin — are like a blank canvas and you can add in almost any flavor you want,” said Michelle, who manages the business end of Jazzed-Up Marshmallows.
“I think a lot of the reason why it's been continuing to do so well is because Jason continues to innovate. We’re not sticking with the same flavors over and over. He keeps things fresh.”
Jason won’t share his method for infusing the flavors into the marshmallows, which now include key lime pie, pear balsamic, raspberry Oreo cheesecake and more. He said it’s part art and part engineering. Michelle calls him a “flavor composer.”
“I think about what will wow people,” he said, “and get a reaction like, ‘Seriously? You made a marshmallow out of that?’ I also layer in a way that what you get in one bite doesn’t taste awful together.
“I’d tell you more, but then I’d have to kill you,” he joked.
Return to Rainbow Road
Jazzed-Up Marshmallows began with Jason messing around in the kitchen, trying to make orange and vanilla-flavored marshmallows as favors for Michelle’s 30th birthday party. He’d watched Alton Brown make them on “Good Eats,” and continued playing with them, making strawberry and chocolate-covered marshmallows for Mother’s Day.
The two most ambitious marshmallows Jason has attempted are the Rainbow Road and the giant, 10-layer marshmallow of 2020, made with all Jazzed-Up Marshmallows' first 10 flavors in honor of the business’s 10-year anniversary.
“That was an insane idea,” said Jason. “People came out in droves for that.”
The five-layered Rainbow Road made a repeat appearance this year, a suggestion from Michelle in honor of Pride month. “I'm also a GSA (Gender Sexuality Alliance) club advisor and I’d like to bring these to the club sometime,” she said.
Jazzed-Up Marshmallows sells marshmallows via a small bag (6-7 marshmallows) for $3, a medium bag (12-13 marshmallows) for $7, a large bag (25-28) for $12, or a 1-pound bag (50-60) for $18. Orders can be made year-round online.
Occasionally, Jason will also have his homemade graham crackers for sale as well. Whether it's the bomb-pop flavor or key lime pie, the Quednow family prefers their ’mallows toasted over an open fire.
“I recommend a two-pronged approach,” Jason said. “Otherwise one side will get weighty and slip off.”
During the school year, both Jason and Michelle work as teachers, Jason as a substitute and Michelle in high school special education. Some of their most loyal marshmallow customers are fellow teachers, students and parents.
“Working with my husband and doing this creative process together … it's been an adventure,” Michelle said. And that's one of the things I think every relationship needs.”
They call the business a labor of love. “There was a kid at the Fort Atkinson Farmers Market I just love to death,” Jason said. “Last year, I had taken a week off because I was just completely burnt (out) from teaching.
“When I came back his family was like, ‘He had a fit last week that you weren't here.’ It's still a crazy notion to me, when we're at a farmers market and I have somebody come up to me and say, ‘We're not here for anything else but you.’”