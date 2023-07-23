At the age of 35, Gerardo Hernandez is living his teenage dream.
Three months ago, Hernandez and his wife, Brooke Hernandez, opened Jalisco Cocina Mexicana on King Street, named after Gerardo’s home state of Jalisco, Mexico.
“I've been talking about opening up a restaurant since I was 16 years old,” said Gerardo, who moved to the U.S. with his family at the age of 7. “Sometimes you just need to stay focused, work hard, and when things get tough, just focus on giving people good food you know you’d like to be given.”
Gerardo and Brooke have been married since 2009 and have two kids together. They were high school sweethearts who grew up eating Cal-Mex food — specifically, fish tacos, California burritos, carne asada and pico de gallo — in central California. While starting their own business proved challenging on the west coast due to strict licensing, the couple resurrected the dream after making the move to Madison in 2019.
“My mom moved out to Madison and my brother (Daniel Hernandez) works here as the founder and owner of Tapatios Cocina Mexicana,” Gerardo said. “We decided to follow my family.”
Gerardo and Brooke started first at Tapatios in Fitchburg, run by Daniel and Leticia Hernandez. They opened a food cart, Cultura Cali, in 2021,
Jalisco Cocina Mexicana opened at 108 King St. just three months ago in the former location of Muramoto Downtown. Though they still operate the food cart for private events, the brick and mortar restaurant, marked by its neon sign reading “Taco Dreams,” is the couple’s main gig. They are pouring their hearts, souls, and family memories into its menu.
Quesa birria and mom's mole
Along with more traditional Mexican food items like cochinita pibil (roasted pork shoulder) tacos (two for $16) and enchiladas verde ($16), the Hernandezes keep things at Jalisco interesting with the grilled cauliflower vegan tacos (two for $15), and everyday brunch until 2 p.m. Highlights of the brunch menu include a tres leches French toast ($13) and avocado toast topped with beans, chorizo, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream ($13).
“That collaboration between California and Mexican food is just so delicious,” Brooke added. “Once you’ve had Mexican food out in California, nothing’s ever the same. Mexican food in other places just doesn’t add up.
“We are trying to be authentic to the Jalisco roots, but with our own take on things.”
“I was young when we moved so I don’t remember a lot about living in Jalisco,” said Gerardo. “But Brooke and I make a point to go back and visit every year with the kids. My family visits three or four times a year. Every time I go back, I’ll eat something that reminds me of my childhood in Mexico.”
One of those nostalgia-inducing dishes is Jalisco Cocina Mexicana’s queso fundido ($12).
“It's not like Texas-style queso dip,” said Brooke. “It’s literally cheese on a griddle, with molten chorizo, and more cheese that we cook together in a hot iron pan. People eat it with tortillas.
“When you go to Mexico, that’s what they give you. Not chips and salsa. Queso fundido.”
One of the restaurant’s best-sellers, and Gerardo’s personal favorite, are the quesa birria tacos, with melted oaxaca cheese and beef barbacoa, garnished with cilantro and onion (three for $16). The meal is best coupled with Jalisco’s cantarito cocktail, a regional specialty named for “canaro,” the small clay vessel in which it’s traditionally served.
“It’s essentially a paloma dressed up with more fresh juice,” said Gerardo of the tequila-based drink.
Gerardo’s mom and brother were a big help in getting Jalisco’s menu ready. Gerardo learned how to make taquitos ($12) and the quesa birria tacos from working with his brother. Their mother, Guadalupe Hernandez, comes into the restaurant once a week to make her special mole.
“I think there’s like 30-something ingredients in her recipe, and it takes forever to make,” said Gerardo. “But it’s one of our best sellers. And mom loves making it. It’s also one of the more authentic parts of the menu from my family.”
Gerardo hopes to add some Mexican ribs and fish filets to the menu. He’s also open to finding ways to infuse Brooke’s Cambodian family roots into their food.
Start with a single taco
Looking back just 18 months, Gerardo said “it’s crazy how far we’ve come.” When faced with a lack of customers in the first month of opening Jalisco, the couple stuck to their guns and got creative.
“Some days were completely dead, and it was disheartening,” said Gerardo. “But Instead of lessening our staff, we increased our specials.”
Those weekly specials include Margarita Mondays with all-day $5 margaritas. Tuesdays feature $3 al la carte traditional tacos, and Wednesday is Ladies Night with $6 palomas. Friday is, of course, a variation on fish fry, with a special on jumbo fried shrimp tacos.
“We are really excited about the opportunity to expand,” said Gerardo.
Reflecting on the last couple years, Gerardo said, “We’ve worked hard. Brooke and I have consistently held two jobs and we’ve saved every penny we made to open this place.”
He’s still a little astonished, but he’s looking forward. From those summer food cart fans of Cultura Cali, at Jalisco, he’s looking to build year-round patrons.
“The first event that we did on our own with our food cart back in 2021, we sold one taco,” he said. “That’s it. I remember thinking, ‘What are we doing?’ But we stuck with it and eventually we got regulars and it started looking like this dream might work.”