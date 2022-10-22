Those recently inspired by Emma D’Arcy’s favorite cocktail — a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it, if you missed that buzz — will have a new place to try it this coming week.
Amara, the third project from Rule No. One Hospitality, officially opens for “aperitivo hour” and dinner on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 670 N. Midvale Blvd. inside Hilldale shopping center on the west side.
The name Amara means “bitter” in Italian. Leadership hopes to evoke “amore” (love) too, for a kind of sweet-bitter theme. Led by culinary director Jon Nodler and executive sous chef Abby Hampton, the menu leans Mediterranean with a strong Italian influence.
“I think it’s an inspired project,” said Joshua Berkson, president of Rule No. One. “We were very compelled, especially during the pandemic, to pursue this idea of beauty and health. Personal care kept coming up on our team.
“We were gravitating toward this type of food, and we thought this was very much underrepresented here in town.”
Rule No. One’s other restaurants are Merchant, which reopened earlier this summer after a substantial renovation, and the pizzeria Lucille, both downtown. Amara will “round out our portfolio of restaurants,” Berkson said.
Amara will be open for dinner every day from 5-10 p.m., lunch on Thursdays and Fridays, and weekend brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Aperitivo hour is 2-6 p.m. daily, featuring small bites (“spuntino”) like marinated olives, fried cheese and cured meats, as well as spritzes, Italian beer and low-ABV cocktails.
With additional staffing, Amara could eventually be open for late night wine, cocktails and snacks, and for lunches earlier in the week.
Sweet, bitter
Amara’s location at 670 N. Midvale Blvd. was formerly Pasqual’s Cantina, which announced a move to Middleton in 2021.
Berkson described the 5,128 square foot project as a “true design build” by Distillery Design and OPN Architects, with general contractor Supreme Structures, Inc. on the buildout.
“We had true artisans in here doing the wood, the millwork,” Berkson said.
Amara seats 110 in the dining area, another 30 or so at the bar and lounge, and 50 on the patio. The management team has already received requests about renting out the space. The restaurant takes reservations on OpenTable for parties up to eight people.
The dinner menu at Amara scatters local ingredients among more global ones. The fall menu carries through the “sweet bitter” theme with an endive and arugula salad, eggplant caponata with blistered peppers on grilled sourdough, pork Milanese with broccolini and pepperoni vinaigrette, and roasted maitake mushrooms with a smoked almond gremolata.
Appetizers range from $9-$19, salads and starters are $15-$19, entrees are mostly $29-$34 except a crispy-skin porchetta with Brussels sprouts and braised cabbage.
Among pastas ($15-$27) are a bucatini with braised squid and ’nduja (spicy spreadable salami) and beef cheek ragu with tomato agrodolce. (Agrodolce means sweet and sour.) The pan-fried lasagna at Amara boasts “83 layers,” made with sweet Italian sausage, chili/tomato sauce and rosemary oil, with a fennel and herb salad on the side.
The menu emphasizes “the idea of balance … sweet and sour, peaks and valleys,” Berkson said. “It’s not going to be a full farm to table menu — at this volume, and in Madison, I think that’s impossible. But we can try to increase our percentage, specifically with main ingredients.”
Overseeing the menu, culinary director Jon Nodler was long listed as a Rising Star Chef by the James Beard Awards in 2015, for his work at A.kitchen in Philadelphia. He returned to Madison with his wife, fellow industry veteran Samantha Kincaid, in 2021. Executive sous chef Abby Hampton worked most recently at L’Etoile with chef/owner Tory Miller.
Behind the bar, James Juedes, formerly of L’Etoile and Casetta Kitchen and Counter, is the wine director and director of hospitality. Caitlyn Nicholson is the beverage director.
Nicholson created Amara’s cocktail program, including a Lambrusco cooler with fresh strawberries, seltzer and tellicherry peppercorns. Among many variations on the negroni is one with sparkling rosé, lemon oil and rose water. Garnishes for a classic martini go beyond olives and lemon peel — diners can choose juniper berries or fresh woody herbs, like rosemary and thyme.
Outside of aperitivo hour discounts, the average price for a cocktail is about $14, not including the spritzes ($11) and a substantial menu of non-alcoholic options (all $10).
Berkson said Amara will open with some 35 to 40 amari, or Italian bitter liqueurs, and “not just Italian, but interesting products from California as well. It’s such a cool category.”
Jillian Weingart serves as the opening general manager of Amara, and Tara Goldberg is Rule No. One's director of operations.
'We must acknowledge the past'
Rule No. One has restructured its teams since the ouster of former co-owner Patrick Sweeney, who was charged in 2021 with domestic abuse and stalking. Repeatedly incarcerated and released, Sweeney has been charged with dozens of counts of felony bail jumping.
Berkson said Sweeney is no longer involved with the company, nor has he been involved with this project, which came after his departure. Berkson has pushed to highlight his new team, and hopes Amara can emerge from Sweeney’s long shadow.
In a release about Amara, Berkson referred to the events of last year obliquely: “Coming out of the pandemic we were and remain committed to creating a culture of inclusivity, humility, collaboration, wellness and equity. We completely retooled Lucille and Merchant as we built them back to health after the pandemic.
“We must acknowledge the past to move forward. Light can only come from darkness. Growth and maturity comes many times through pain and hard work.”
In an interview, Berkson said his team is “really proud of what we’ve accomplished since the end of the pandemic. We’ve been focused intently on culture and inclusivity. We’ve made headways in the industry, in terms of professionalization.”
As for Amara, “I can’t wait for people to see it,” he said. “And taste it! There’s a lot of talent, a lot of passion going into this.”