If You Like Piña Coladas at Cordial is a tiki-style nonalcoholic cocktail made with coconut, pineapple and lime. 

 RUTHIE HAUGE

Cordial on Park Street serves this nonalcoholic variation on a piña colada over pebbled ice, but if you don’t have the bag-and-mallet tools to make it, larger ice (rocks) is fine too. These garnishes are fun, but optional.

Makes 1.

  • 1 1/2 ounces pineapple juice

  • 1 1/2 ounces coconut syrup (see note)

  • 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice

  • Soda water

  • Lime wedge, for garnish

  • Pineapple frond, for garnish

  • Luxardo cherry, for garnish

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, vigorously shake pineapple juice, coconut syrup and fresh lime juice. Strain into a 12 ounce hurricane glass filled with pebbled ice. Top with soda water and garnish with a lime wedge, pineapple frond and cherry.

Note: Make coconut syrup by combining equal parts simple syrup (1:1 ratio of sugar to water) and Coco Lopez cream of coconut.

