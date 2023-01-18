Cordial on Park Street serves this nonalcoholic variation on a piña colada over pebbled ice, but if you don’t have the bag-and-mallet tools to make it, larger ice (rocks) is fine too. These garnishes are fun, but optional.
Makes 1.
1 1/2 ounces pineapple juice
1 1/2 ounces coconut syrup (see note)
1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
Soda water
Lime wedge, for garnish
Pineapple frond, for garnish
Luxardo cherry, for garnish
In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, vigorously shake pineapple juice, coconut syrup and fresh lime juice. Strain into a 12 ounce hurricane glass filled with pebbled ice. Top with soda water and garnish with a lime wedge, pineapple frond and cherry.
Note: Make coconut syrup by combining equal parts simple syrup (1:1 ratio of sugar to water) and Coco Lopez cream of coconut.