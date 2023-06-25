When Yvette Mikhail decided to name her fledgling bakery after her two basset hounds, Maisy and Jovie, she didn’t anticipate that customers would assume she made treats for dogs.
Madison-based Hound It Down Bakery, found during the summer at farmers markets on the northside, Hilldale and in Verona, does not sell any dog-friendly snacks — so Mikhail redesigned the logo but kept the name.
Anyone who has watched a basset hound attack a meal knows the bakery’s name evokes the feeling of wanting to eat every sweet treat in sight as quickly as possible. That’s what made it the perfect name to Mikhail. Baking appeals to her creative and analytical sides, but she also just really loves to eat the delicious things she makes.
Hound it Down’s most popular items are the stuffed cookies ($3 each or $33 per dozen) that come in flavors like lemon cream cheese-stuffed shortbread and marshmallow creme-stuffed s’mores. These are deceptively thin, but pack a punch.
Cake pops ($3 each or $33 per dozen) have also been a hit with market shoppers. The chocolate salted caramel offered fluffy, flavorful bites of salty and sweet.
For Hound It Down, Mikhail bakes cookies (the unstuffed kind), madeleines, brownies, crumble bars, cupcakes, cinnamon knots, meringue kisses, scones and mini bundt cakes ($2.50-$5 each). The scones ($3.50 each or $39 per dozen) are rich, softer and moister than most. They don’t need coffee, but the lemon, blueberry and white chocolate scone pairs well with a dark roast that smooths out the scone’s blend of tart and sweet.
Intermission snickerdoodles
Before committing to Hound It Down full time, Mikhail worked as a nurse practitioner. The daughter of a professional modern dancer and a civil engineer, she grew up balancing creative endeavors and scientific study. In her spare time, Mikhail was an active part of community theater productions. When an injury forced her off the stage, she found herself in need of a new creative outlet.
“I wasn’t exercising the creative side quite as much as I would have liked to, so I think that’s why I baked,” said Mikhail, who is based in Madison.
“I can put both things together in baking. I get the chemistry and science of it when I tweak recipes, which I really enjoy … and at the end I get to eat what I made. It’s great.”
The problem with baking for just two people is that usually the desire to make new goodies outpaces their appetite for sweets. Mikhail found herself giving her baked goods away to neighbors and sending extras to work with her husband, at the time a sound engineer at the Stoughton Opera House.
It was her cookie butter-stuffed snickerdoodles that helped her land the bakery’s first regular gig, Mikhail said, serving in the lobby of the Opera House before shows and during intermission.
That gave her the confidence to make baking her primary career. Mikhail said it’s a bit surreal how popular the bakery has gotten in the 18 months it has officially been running.
“I never thought it would get this big,” she said. “I’m happier. I love baking. Baking is completely my passion. I’m happy with what I make.”
’I love bake days’
Mikhail has had a learning curve not only for baking, but all the other things that go into the business, like sourcing materials, packaging and marketing. Before her official launch, she took an online course through the Wisconsin Cottage Food Association to ensure she was doing everything correctly to safely sell home-baked goods directly to customers. In addition to support and ongoing education, the group also provides members with tested recipes for shelf-stable versions of things like cream cheese frosting and buttercream.
Right now her menu is extensive, including gluten-free options, and flavors change with the seasons. She’s made cranberry-strawberry jam filled cupcakes and Easter creme egg-stuffed cookies. She describes the length of the menu as a blessing and a curse — she loves recipe development and being able to offer so many options, but it does limit her capacity for filling orders.
For now, she’s not planning to make any changes. There are no imminent plans for a food truck or a brick and mortar bakery. But in addition to summer markets in Madison and Verona, Hound it Down is scheduled to vend at about a dozen other festivals and special events locally. Mikhail also takes orders via email.
Ultimately Mikhail doesn’t want to get bogged down in the paperwork and logistics that would take her away from baking. That’s good news for market customers.
“I want to be in the kitchen. I love bake days,” she said. “They’re fantastic. I wake up happy because I get to go be in the kitchen all day.”