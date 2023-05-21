Nicholas Ryan, owner and brewmaster of Herbiery Brewing, has been thinking about the look and feel of Herbiery’s forthcoming taproom for more than four years.
The hop-free Herbiery is slated to open on June 24 at 2015 Winnebago St., near Players Sports Bar & Grill. Current opening hours are Thursday through Sunday, late afternoon to evening.
While Herbiery’s self-distributed beers have been available at various locations around Madison since 2019, this new space feels to Ryan like pulling back a curtain and creating a space to “be inside the brand.”
Herbiery, which likes to use the social media hashtag #beerfreedom, is “stepping outside of the expectations and realizing what's possible, what’s a real constraint and what’s just socially recreated over and over again,” Ryan said.
Ryan and their business partner, Maddy McKeown, make Herbiery beers without hops, balancing the flavors in each brew with herbs and plants. They draw inspiration from tea and cocktails, influenced by the New York City cocktail bar Death & Co. The idea is to have a core flavor, a balancing flavor and a seasoning, or spicing flavor.
Recent beers they’ve made include Golden Coconut Milk Stout, Misty Morning Coffee Kolsch, Golden Fields Rye, Zingibeer Ginger Lager and Chamomile Raspberry Sunshine.
Recipes for these beers are ongoing and nonlinear in Ryan’s head. Because of the availability and seasonality of ingredients, they never know if they’ll brew a beer more than once.
The dominance of hops in beer is five centuries old. A 1516 German law called the Reinheitsgebot said beer could be made with only three ingredients: barley, water and hops. The law is ancient (and not nearly as simple as that explanation) but its mythos continues to influence what the public thinks is — or is not — beer in America and beyond.
Ryan became interested in what it would mean to look outside the Reinheitsgebot’s “rules.” Before 1516, women in Germany were brewing beer at home using local ingredients, they said. Herbiery is one of only a handful of breweries worldwide brewing beer without hops.
“We are building a brewery and beer brand that represents being outside of the box,” Ryan said.
Soft and approachable
While Ryan is the public face of the brewery, Herbiery owes part of its origins to Ryan’s dad, who was a huge part of their early homebrewing efforts before passing away in 2020. Ryan’s mom is a co-owner of the business. Ryan said Herbiery is very much a product of family collaboration and support.
Ryan and McKeown want Herbiery’s new space to be soft and approachable, a contrast to stark, industrial taprooms. One wall will feature a mural by local artist Audifax. Illustrator Michael Hershon created light, fun designs for the space.
It’s designed to be a reflection of Ryan themselves, and their own journey with gender and identity.
“I was realizing a lot about myself in the last four years alongside starting the company,” Ryan said. “It really developed simultaneously. Realizing that I was trans and what that means for my engagement with gender and the world and everything is in line with how Herbiery is really experiencing itself as well.”
Despite Herbiery’s focus, Ryan doesn’t dislike hops. The taproom will likely feature hop-forward beers from other local breweries on one or two taps alongside eight house beers.
The taproom will also have a seasonal menu of at least three mocktails, built with a similar approach. There will be limited snacks for sale in the taproom, and customers will be encouraged to bring in food from nearby restaurants.
Asking customers to open their minds about hop-free beer has been a largely positive experience, McKeown said. Because Herbiery is self-distributed, they meet personally with purchasers and offer samples to the public directly.
“It allows us a chance to educate,” Ryan said. “We get the opportunity to explain it more fully. … What is beer, if hops (aren’t) required? That opens up a whole other line of questioning for people and really blows their minds.”