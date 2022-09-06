As the population of Verona flourished in recent years, residents Katie and Kevin Gibbons noticed much of the commercial growth and nightlife was limited to local watering holes and sports bars.
When they wanted to go out on a date night, there weren’t options for specialty drinks or craft cocktails that didn’t require them to drive into the city.
Their response was to open Hodge Podge, a part coffee shop, part bespoke cocktail lounge in Verona.
The idea for a cocktail bar was something the Gibbonses had toyed with prior to the pandemic, going so far as to write up a business plan.
Hodge Podge has veered from their initial concept, but having that plan on hand when Katie was ready to leave her previous job helped her feel more secure when Kevin suggested it was the right time to make their dream a reality.
“I went back to those notes that we had from a couple years ago and made some changes, some updates based on how we've changed as people, and also society over the last few years, and came up with Hodge Podge,” said Katie Gibbons.
The concept expanded when she remembered that on her drive to her old job, she did not pass a coffee shop. When Hodge Podge was still in the planning phases, she floated the idea of adding a cafe to the craft cocktail plan. Kevin was immediately on board.
“We pay for the space 24 hours a day. We may as well use it in the morning,” he said with a laugh.
The couple consider themselves amateur mixologists. They spent time during the pandemic building a basement bar, curating a collection of liquors and using herbs grown in their backyard to create new and inventive drinks.
The Hodge Podge staff are happy to mix up a classic cocktail and the menu features a rotating list of signature drinks.
Hodge Podge also touts its craft-your-own-cocktail experience ($8-10). Customers are encouraged to have a conversation with the bartenders about desired flavor profiles or ingredients, the result of which is a bespoke cocktail suited to each customer’s taste. The staff may suggest ideas or alternatives, but ultimately the customer has creative control over their cocktail, said Katie.
Hodge Podge is committed to sourcing locally. Much of its liquor comes from Yahara Bay Distillery in Madison. The business uses Stone Creek Coffee in Milwaukee for whole beans, Telsaan Tea in Mount Horeb for tea and sells a variety of food from other small, local businesses like Miggy’s Cakes, Tricky Foods, Paleo Mama and Nutkrack. Bottomless (in-house) drip coffee is $3.50. A latte is $5.
The cafe collaborated with a number of those businesses to cater events during the recent CrossFit Games. Hodge Podge is also available for hire to provide a personalized drink experience, similar to what they offer at their business.
While Hodge Podge offers snacks from other small businesses in the area, such as a Miggy's Bakes, 5th Scoop, and Paleo Mama, they also allow folks to bring in food from other restaurants. In another example of working closely with other small businesses, Hodge Podge encourages folks looking for a meal to visit AzTec just a couple doors down for authentic, traditionally-prepared Mexican fare, and bring it into Hodge Podge to enjoy with a freshly-made Margarita.
Aside from the ability to get a nighttime caffeine kick, one of the bonuses of having the coffee bar is being able to use some of those ingredients in cocktails.
While that means a stellar espresso martini, Kevin said, it also means a wide array of flavored syrups and fresh spices to enliven a cocktail. The latest specialty cocktail, the Cozy Armchair, uses iced coffee, which brings a strong smoothness to a mix of chai vodka, cinnamon and ginger ($10).
The name Hodge Podge also describes the cafe’s aesthetic. Furniture is thrifted and mismatched, as are the in-house coffee cups. They use mason jars as to-go cups, giving customers rewards points for returning the jars.
Those are also sustainably minded choices, something very important to the couple.
“It came from our core values. Katie and I have always been into the idea of being eco-friendly and being environmentally friendly and promoting those things amongst friends and family,” said Kevin.
“Hodge Podge presents an opportunity to have a world-facing platform for that and to demonstrate that… businesses can make the eco-friendly option the default option. It’s a mindset shift.”