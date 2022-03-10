On a recent unseasonably warm afternoon, Nic Mink looked out over a weedy, partially wooded stretch of the Sugar River and described what he might see in six months: picnic tables, hiking trails, a garden, a little shelter. Maybe an ice skating rink in the winter.
“We’re seeing what’s going to grow back here,” said Mink as he tromped through thick mud covered with brush and boxelder stumps. “We love the idea that we’re going to grow food on the premises, that our dairy will be hyper-local.”
The future home of Seven Acre Dairy Company in “downtown” Paoli was a cheese factory for just shy of a century, from 1888 to 1980. The building at 6858 Paoli Road grew piece by piece to 21,000 square feet, later housing an art gallery, café and 11 apartments.
Soon, part of this building will be a creamery again. Mink and his wife, Danika Laine, have embarked on a $10 million plan to renovate and reimagine the structure and its surroundings. Landmark Creamery will collaborate on the project, which includes a micro-butter plant and premium soft serve ice cream.
“It’s doubly exciting,” said Anna Thomas Bates, a co-owner of Landmark. “There will be great ice cream and butter and new small batch dairy coming from near Madison, which will be great, something we need.”
Other plans for Seven Acre Dairy include an 8-room boutique hotel, a farm to table restaurant in the style of Cadre or Heritage Tavern and a dairy café (ice cream, sandwiches, coffee, beer). Landmark will make cheeses just for Seven Acre, and additional production will focus on butter and premium soft serve. Eventually, they could distribute to Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago.
The project will also bring 130 parking spaces to little Paoli. The town’s particularly pleased about that, Mink said. The dairy farms they intend to work with are within a 10 mile radius, some visible from the property itself.
The Seven Acre building was recently added to the State and National Register of Historic Places. Mink said he’s secured a tax credit for the project and hopes to open by the fall.
“We think this building is irreplaceable,” Mink said. “This building only had a few years left to go if there wasn’t a major rehabilitation.”
From salmon to cheese
In 2011, Mink founded the direct-to-consumer fish company Sitka Salmon Shares with Alaskan fisherman Marsh Skeele. He left the company as CEO about a year ago. Mink wanted to “retire,” he said, to do something he could wrap his head around.
“I was never home and it was all-consuming, flying back and forth from Alaska to Madison,” he said. “I learned a lot and we were able to do cool things, but I am very enthusiastic about doing something more low key, here in the community, 10 minutes away from home.”
Mink and Laine, who live in Middleton with their young family, made an offer on a resort property up north that fell through. They started looking for a little building where they could open a pizza restaurant. A connection with Susan Troller, a former Cap Times reporter who owned Cluck the Chicken Store in Paoli from 2012 to 2019, led them to the old cheese factory.
“The land, the seven and a half acres, that’s what did it for me,” said Laine, who used to work for the River Alliance of Wisconsin.
Paddling the stretch of the Sugar River they now own, Laine and Mink noticed the gathering spot across the river. A week after touring the former creamery, they had a handshake agreement with the owners. They purchased the building in September 2021.
“Then we realized what a massive undertaking it was going to be,” Mink said. “And we kind of committed ourselves to it.”
“The creative vision has really been inspired by the history,” Laine added. “We both love the preservation piece. That is my background, too. And we have a family, so we like thinking about a place where families could come and enjoy a day trip from Madison or Chicago.”
Cave dwellers
After working with Bachman Construction on Garver Feed Mill while he was with Sitka, Mink contracted with Bachman again for this project. Mike Healy, principal ecologist with a land management company called Adaptive Restoration, has been clearing the property, including trees that will be turned into picnic tables and other furniture.
Each new addition to the building is like a time capsule, Mink said, from when it was The Paoli Cooperative Dairy Company, The Paoli Creamery and The Paoli Co-op Creamery. There are former cheese caves, tucked under where the gallery was. A 1960s addition was made to facilitate milk hauling, an area that will eventually be the hotel lobby.
As Mink and Laine move ahead with gutting, cutting and ripping out floors, they’ve started to meet the locals who remember the building’s cheese factory days. At a Land Use Committee meeting for the town of Montrose, Mink was surprised and delighted by the response.
“There’s eight people there,” he said. “And everyone came up to me, like, ‘I mowed the lawn when it was the cheese factory.’ ‘Oh, my dad delivered there.’ ‘I might have an old sign.’ It was just an exciting moment.”
As Seven Acre renovates, their collaborators Anna Landmark and Anna Thomas Bates are making changes at Landmark Creamery, just down the road in Paoli.
They’ve gotten a permit to haul milk (a “game changer,” Thomas Bates said) and will be converting their warehouse into a full production plant. They hope to be making cheese there by next spring.
“Right now we work with 90% sheep milk,” Thomas Bates said. “This new project, we’ll still work with the same amount of sheep milk but we’ll be increasing volume overall and bringing in cow milk from dairies that are close by.
“We’re prioritizing smaller family farms, those that are grazing and have either a unique breed or mixed breed herds of cows.”
Landmark and Thomas Bates will manage cheesemaking and the micro-butter plant. Thomas Bates described this as a 500 square foot glassed-in space, making specialty butters for purchase and use in the café and restaurant.
“There’s almost no small batch butter being made in Wisconsin,” Thomas Bates said. “There’s actually quite a few smaller batch butter makers in the country but legally you can’t sell butter here unless it’s graded in Wisconsin.
“We’re hoping to build a niche with pasture-grazed, small batch table buttered, cultured, salted, use-on-you-table-with-amazing-bread butter.”
The premium soft serve ice cream will the responsibility of the Seven Acre culinary team. Mink expects to have 35 to 40 employees in the summer and 10 to 15 in winter.
“We want this to be a publicly driven, community driven thing, to really embrace the heritage of this place,” he said. “This was one of the earliest cheese factories, as cheese making really got going in the state. By the middle of the century, it was one of the largest dairy plants in the state.”
Out behind former creamery, Mink paused as he looked away from the river, out toward a farmhouse and barn.
“I love the idea that the milk will come from there,” he said. “You can see where the farms are. This whole landscape is all about food.”