The Global Market & Food Hall has become a hot spot for a variety of Asian cuisines in the three short years since opening on Madison’s far east side in 2020. The Asian grocery store’s attached food court features close to a dozen vendors, like Poke Mi with their Cambodian pho, Kawasaki with Japanese-style sushi and ramen, Hmong Kitchen, Dumpling House, Sweet Hut and Cantonese Bowl Bowl Rice.
There’s a new kid in the court lately, serving up fried foods that combine Asian ingredients and carnival culture. Glazed, which had its grand opening last month, is a mochi doughnut and Korean corn dog shop co-owned by Hmong American sisters Kia and Beeta Yang. They run Glazed with the help of their mom and seven other siblings.
“There are eight of us girls, and we have one brother, and they’ve all been here to help us,” said Kia of her siblings. “My mom works with us and my dad helps watch my daughter while we’re at the store. We would not be able to do this without all of them.”
To Beeta, family support is more than a business asset.
“The best part is just being together all day,” she said. “It's really phenomenal to me, because having a family business is what I wanted to do when I was younger, too.”
Circle up
Prior to starting Glazed, Kia worked as a nurse and Beeta studied cosmetology at Madison College. The Yang sisters decided to start their own full-time mochi doughnut business after visiting another sister in Sacramento in 2021 and trying the spongy, Hawaiian-Japanese sweets for the first time.
“When we came back to Wisconsin, we realized there were no mochi doughnuts near us,” Kia said. “Most of them were in Chicago and Minnesota. But we’d been craving them, and I had already taken time off because I had just had my daughter.
“I was on maternity leave and I had a lot of free time, so we decided to be the ones to bring these mochi doughnuts to our hometown.”
Originating in Hawaii in the ’90s, the pastry, also known as “poi mochi,” fuses Japanese mochi (sweet rice cakes) with American doughnuts. They’re typically made with rice or tapioca flour, shaped into eight small spheres and connected in a circle. Glazed imports tapioca starch from Hawaii, mixes it with water and shortening, then deep fries the doughnuts to a golden brown. Last but not least comes the glaze.
“We’ve been trying to incorporate flavors that you can’t find in other doughnut shops,” said Kia. “Our best sellers are Oreo, Fruity Pebbles, churro and raspberry funnel cake.
“My sister and I love the Oreo ones the best,” she added.
Most customers do too. These doughnuts, covered in crushed Oreos, are so popular that Kia and Beeta now make twice as many Oreo doughnuts as the other varieties, just to be safe.
Glazed’s other doughnut flavors include strawberry glaze with strawberry Pocky (sweet Japanese biscuit sticks) placed on top, as well as brown sugar milk tea. There are new flavors every day and doughnuts, made fresh daily, are sold in boxes of six ($18) and 12 ($32).
Once the shop is out of doughnuts, they’re out, so it’s best to arrive early. Corn dogs ($3.75), on the other hand, are made fresh for each order.
Kia’s son “loves corn dogs,” she said. Korean cordon dogs are “fluffier” than the American version and involve cheese. “On the inside, you can make it with half mozzarella and half hot dog, all hot dog, or all mozzarella.”
Glazed lathers each corn dog in corn syrup and then rolls each one in bits of cooked potato, crushed Doritos, or flaming hot Cheeto powder.
“The flaming hot Cheetos we were especially excited about,” said Kia. “It’s something my siblings and I would always put on our microwavable corn dogs growing up.”
Glazed offers ketchup, mustard, sweet and hot sauces as optional toppings for the dogs. But Kia recommends Kewpie (Japanese mayonnaise) with ketchup and sugar as a final spread.
“We really love that combination,” she said. “But if you want more kick, go with Sriracha.”
Mochi at the market
The shop also sells slushies and lemonade refreshers, as well as a selection of Hmong-specific foods, like summer rolls, moo ping (a Thai-style barbecue beef skewer), and meatballs on a stick.
Beeta and Kia hope to add even more food items to Glazed one day. But, for now, they are just enjoying sharing their love of fried mochi with Madison customers and fellow Global Market vendors.
“A lot of the vendors here come and grab some doughnuts,” Kia said. “When we have leftovers, we’ll give them out to the vendors, and vice versa.”
Glazed has been a dream come true for Kia and Beeta’s parents, Hmong refugees who fled from Laos to Thailand during the Vietnam War and later immigrated to the U.S., sponsored by their family in Madison and La Crosse. The family has lived in Madison for 23 years, and Kia and Beeta’s generation was all born here.
“I’m really happy and proud of them,” said mother Thao Lor of her daughters. “I’m really glad that we were able to escape poverty and have freedom here to start a business and live the life that we all want.”
Kia, standing next to her mom, smiles at this with some surprise.
“My parents don’t really share their feelings or emotions with us,” she said. “So I’m actually pretty emotional hearing that.”