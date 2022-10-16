There isn’t much sunlight inside the new west side restaurant Big Sur Cantina on Mineral Point Road. Yet bright colors and decor help give the space the beachy, Cali-Mex vibe that owners Jessica Escamilla and her father Richard Baer wanted to recreate from a road trip up the California coast.
The basic layout from this location’s former tenant, Martin O'Grady's Irish Pub, remains the same, with the bar on the left and booths along the right wall, but that’s about the only resemblance. A new white-washed interior replaces dark wood, and fluttery bright papel picado (perforated paper) flags are draped across the ceiling. These flags, or banners, are Mexican folk art made by cutting elaborate designs into tissue paper. They bring a colorful, airy feeling to the space.
Though Escamilla and Baer had dreamed the name and idea for the restaurant years before, time afforded to them by the pandemic allowed them to bring that idea to fruition. Being forced to slow down gave them time to flesh out ideas and get creative.
“We really liked the rugged coastline of Big Sur. We wanted to recreate that kind of environment for the restaurants so people could have a bright, cheery place to gather with friends and family,” said Escamilla.
The pandemic also meant they had to navigate delays, and be flexible when it came to getting the location ready to open. From out of stock items to delays in shipping and difficulty hiring contractors and staff, there were a lot of obstacles. Finally, they were able to open their doors at the beginning of September this year.
Fresh concept
The fresh, bright concept extends to the menu. Escamilla did not just want Cali-Mex vibes, she wanted Cali-Mex sensibility and flavors. For her, that meant being very conscious of the ingredients the restaurant uses and how menu items are constructed.
Margaritas are made with fresh lime juice and organic agave syrup. Many include fresh fruit. Tortillas are organic and made locally. Big Sur offers flour, corn and blue corn tortillas as well as lettuce boats as options for all of their tacos.
On a recent visit, the standout in each of tacos ($3.50-4.50) were the meats, each of which had a depth of flavor that only comes from great seasoning and long, slow cooking. The chorizo in the Wabo Cali was rich and silky with just a hint of bite. The carne asada in the Big Sur Taco tasted of time on the grill. Tacos can be purchased individually, but a plate of three or more comes with a choice of rice and beans.
There are some dramatic flourishes on Big Sur’s menu, including a surfboard of 12 tacos ($40) and a three-pound burrito-eating challenge ($29, free if finished within 12 minutes). Those who attempt get their picture on either the Wall of Fame in the entryway or the Wall of Shame by the bathrooms.
There are also Trashcan Nachos ($16), served in a large silver can which is slowly removed to leave a pile of chips and toppings. These are a bit messy, so Big Sur puts them on a quarter-sheet pan to help keep the pile contained. Chicken tinga on the nachos was tender and flavorful, but the juices did mix with the rest of the nachos in the tin, making it a little weepy and soggy in parts.
There are a number of specialty margaritas on the menu that can be ordered by the glass or in a tower with a spigot to dispense them. The Delray margarita ($10 a glass/$49 a tower) is made with Milagro blanco tequila, agave, Cointreau, fresh lime and fresh muddled cherry, with a sugar-salt rim.
Essential late night
It was important to Escamilla to have late night hours Wednesday through Saturday, which means Big Sur is open until midnight those days. The restaurant serves brunch on Saturday and Sunday, with bottomless mimosas, bloody maries (with vodka) and bloody marias (with tequila). Happy hour drink specials pop up on weekdays from 3-6 p.m.
Big Sur was a bit of a dream for Escamilla and Baer, though it’s been bittersweet. Escamilla’s mother passed away toward the beginning of the pandemic, she said, so being able to work on this project with Baer has been extra meaningful.
Not only does she get to spend time with her father, but the restaurant has been a positive focus for them both, something they enjoy doing together. That’s what they hope diners feel when they visit.
“It’s something positive and uplifting,” Escamilla said. “A place for people to go to after being shut down for such a long period of time.”