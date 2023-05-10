Gender neutral bathrooms are on the rise in Madison restaurants

Jessica Jones has lots of opinions about bathrooms.

“Big surprise, right? They’re weaponized against me,” said Jones, who owns Giant Jones Brewing Company with her wife, Erika, on Madison’s east side. “Often, I purposely dehydrate myself so I won’t be in a situation where I need to use the toilet.”

When Jones came out as a transgender woman six years ago, using a public bathroom was “completely terrifying.”

“I wasn’t even comfortable going out around Madison,” she said. “And still, if I’m going to use a bathroom outside of our neighborhood or my friends’ restaurants, Erika and I use the buddy system.”

But Jones has noticed something. Slowly and without much fanfare, some Madison restaurants, bars and cafes have been switching their bathroom signage to be more inclusive.

Crescendo Espresso Bar in Hilldale went with “HUMAN.” The signs on Mint Mark’s gender neutral restrooms say “POOL” and “POND” (a “Caddyshack” reference). A sign at the cocktail bar Plain Spoke has a mini-manifesto: “This restroom may be used by any person regardless of gender identity or expression.”

Most, like Delta Beer Lab, simply say “all gender.” Sometimes restaurants get playful with it — unicorn and mermaid icons, “Whatever, just wash your hands” (Genna’s has this one) and “This bathroom has been liberated from the gender binary.”

But as architects and restaurateurs in Madison push toward more inclusive bathroom design, they must abide by outdated rules, approved by a Legislature that has not gone out of its way to protect trans people.

The restrictions are there in black and white. Wisconsin uses an amended version of the 2015 International Building Code, which requires bathrooms to be separated by sex with few exceptions. The 2021 version offers more flexibility, yet as the state of Wisconsin amends that draft code before adoption in the next few weeks, one major allowance for multi-use gender neutral bathrooms has already been removed.

In Madison, the inclusive bathroom trend is visible but inconsistent, even among spots owned by the same people. T.L. Luke, a professional illustrator and activist who is nonbinary, has been “both pleasantly surprised” by the adoption of inclusion signage and “disappointed by businesses in the community who still haven’t made the shift toward inclusion.”

Jones agreed. “Every time I go to a new place and they don’t have it, I’m always disappointed and surprised,” she said.

Trans and nonbinary people benefit from individual gender neutral bathrooms, and they’re not the only ones. Inclusive restroom design can make going out easier for families with young kids, or caregivers of different sexes. Single-use bathrooms may be separate from and more expensive to install than multi-stall bathrooms — as with accommodations for people with disabilities, any time design separates certain parts of the populace from the rest, it can feel isolating and “othering” to those people.

Still, single occupancy gender neutral bathrooms are usually more private. They often feel safer. And overall, gender inclusive bathrooms are a baseline for many business owners. It’s about safety and respect.

“It really becomes a hospitality issue,” said Jones, “and an increasingly big one. Bathrooms are scary, because trans people are going to be harassed, bullied and beaten up.

“The world really hates trans people right now. Gender neutral bathrooms are the biggest ways to let trans people know they’re welcome.”

State sanctioned separation

When Jessica and Erika Jones opened Giant Jones, the restrooms had to be gender inclusive. That was non-negotiable. Jessica Jones remembers a showdown with the inspector in April 2018, about a month before the brewery opened.

“The building inspector said, ‘Well, you know, you’re really supposed to have a men’s and women’s there,’” Jones recalled. “And I just looked at him and said, ‘I’m not doing that.’ … It felt really good to be in a situation where I could just tell him off.”

As of May 1, 2018, Giant Jones was in the clear. Wisconsin’s adoption of the 2015 International Building Code went into effect that day, with an amendment that says sex-separated facilities are not required if there are enough individual “toilet rooms” for the space. (Architects disagree on what a toilet room is. Some say it’s a room with just a toilet. Others read this to mean that the room must include a toilet and a sink, or lavatory.)

Wisconsin’s code default is separate-but-equal. Specifically, the 2015 IBC says “where plumbing fixtures are required, separate facilities shall be provided for each sex.” The number of required toilets and sinks is connected to capacity.

So while some in Madison might want to be more progressive and innovative with gender neutral bathroom design, the state of Wisconsin makes rules that cities must follow.

“We have to enforce the state requirements as they’re written,” said Kyle Bunnow, plan review and inspection supervisor for the city of Madison. “We cannot be more or less restrictive than what those requirements are.”

In county and campus facilities in Madison, policies are already changing with regard to single room, locking bathrooms. In 2019, the University of Wisconsin-Madison adopted a Gender Inclusive Restroom Facilities Policy in “new and renovated buildings.”

Last June, the Dane County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution that requires gender-inclusive bathrooms in county buildings, again, for single rooms. County-owned buildings still have multi-stall bathrooms designated for men and women.

The International Building Code updated its position in the 2021 edition, in which new amendments expand allowances for all-gender restrooms. Wisconsin’s Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) removed an exception in the draft it’s considering that would allow for all-gender, multi-person restrooms.

“The concern with this provision is privacy,” said Jennifer Garrett, DSPS assistant deputy secretary. “That said, it's still a draft, and it could still change.”

Best practices in inclusive design keep privacy in mind and don’t include gappy, swinging stall doors with dodgy hinges — doors to toilet rooms should go to the floor and lock.

Garrett noted that lavatory capacity rules apply to both office buildings and restaurants, among many other things.

“The environment in a restaurant is different than in an office,” Garrett said. “In a restaurant, they're strangers. You don’t know who’s next to you and you don’t care. In an office to have 10 stalls shared … there are concerns that that doesn't afford enough privacy.

“If there were just a restaurant code, it might look different. But because this applies to all commercial buildings, it's all settings.”

The deadline for the state of Wisconsin to adopt the amended 2021 building code is June 7. “We are reviewing the draft and reconciling it with public comment,” Garrett said. “The secretary reviews it, the governor reviews it, and the Legislature reviews it and ultimately approves it. This is on track for our code.”

In the meantime, the state might be hearing from people like Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford, a newly elected District 15 alder for the city of Madison.

“I’m going to meet with the mayor soon, and we’re going to discuss (bathrooms),” she said, “to try to figure out what we can do on a local level to make inclusivity in regards to restrooms and accommodations for those who are gender expansive.”

Behind the bathroom door: Know before you go One Madison man has made it his mission to shine a light in the city’s most private public places.

For Martinez-Rutherford, the city’s first trans alder, such accommodations are personal. She transitioned before moving to Madison and acknowledges her privilege as a white woman whose femme appearance often allows her to pass. Where to “go” wasn’t always an easy calculation.

“In Vegas, in the middle of my social transition … I was scared to use the women’s restroom,” she said. “I didn’t know what happened in there, you know? So I go into this stall in a Vegas hotel, and I went to one as far away from anyone as I could. My fear was that somebody would come in and be like, “Oh! There’s a man in the bathroom!’”

She worried the whole time about the sounds she was making, if just clearing her throat would give her away.

“For us it’s scary to move into that space,” Martinez-Rutherford said. “Once we are able to feel safe and comfortable, it makes our life easier.

“Fear that’s been whipped up around trans people using restrooms is completely unfounded,” she added. “It’s not borne out in the statistics. We’re not inherently predators. We are human beings who just have bodily functions like every other human being who has bodily functions.”

Gender neutral, family friendly

When Gerardo Hernandez and Brooke Hernandez-Barajas opened Jalisco Mexican Cocina in April, the single-use bathrooms at 108 King St. had been designated gender neutral by the previous occupant, Restaurant Muramoto.

That’s exactly how they kept it. Hernandez and Hernandez Barajas have two kids, 11 and 12, and their older child has Down syndrome. They still go to the bathroom with him, though their appreciation for family friendly restrooms began much earlier.

“I’d take my son into the men’s restroom to change him, and there was no area to put my kid,” Hernandez said. “I’d have to change him on the floor, and I hate that. It’s nasty on the floor.”

Hernandez and Hernandez-Barajas considered potential negatives of keeping the bathrooms gender neutral and came up mostly blank.

“Sometimes, male restrooms are a lot dirtier,” Hernandez said. “But then I was like, ‘Well, we just keep it clean.’

“For females, a lot of times, they have a line and the male restroom will be empty,” he said. “Now, it’s better for everyone. There’s two restrooms, and you take the one that’s empty.

“Hopefully it feels safe for everyone and comfortable for everyone. … I want them to feel as welcome as possible.”

As a team works to build out the new Mint Mark in The Standard Madison building, “safe” is chef/owner Sean Pharr’s goal too.

Pharr, also a co-owner of the Muskellounge and Sporting Club and the forthcoming Hank’s, is working on the new Mint Mark with Gwen and Kyle Johnson (Johnson Public House, East Johnson Family Restaurant) and Chad Vogel (Robin Room, Cork & Bottle).

“At the Muskie, we had bathrooms that we just remodeled with as little money as possible,” Pharr said. “They already had urinals assigned, so we went with what the plumbing was already. There was no way I had money to pull the urinals off the wall or add new stalls.”

With the new, 5,800-square-foot Mint Mark — roughly 85 to 88 seats, with a full bar, 10-seat kitchen bar and elevated patio — the group has a chance to do something different, a design their architect said he’s never seen before in Madison.

“It’s a larger room with individual, I don’t want to say closets, but toilet rooms, small and quaint, and a couple communal sinks out in the hallway,” Pharr said. “It’s a good idea. And it’s cost effective for a restaurant. It’s a little more elegant; it’s a little more private. It seems more controlled.”

This is the dream, the idea. Nobody’s sure yet if it will pass muster with inspectors.

“Taking existing gender bathrooms and just making them gender neutral, the first time I saw it was maybe 2019. I think it’s pretty common now in Madison,” said architect Jacob Morrison with MoTiS and Knothe & Bruce Architects. (The firms recently merged.)

“With the new Mint Mark, it’s the first time I’ve seen somebody actually planning ahead to have a situation that they can’t easily fix with a sign,” Morrison said. “For lack of a better word, it’s going to be hardwired.”

The city of Madison approves designs for new and renovated construction, then goes in before the business opens to make sure everything’s up to code. Inspectors do not go back to check compliance, like the health department does, unless there’s a specific complaint.

Tim Piotrowski took advantage of this when he opened Delta Beer Lab with Michelle Riehn in south Madison in February 2019. Outside single-toilet stalls with colorful doors that nearly fill the doorframe, they installed temporary “men” and “women” signage. After the inspection, they took those signs down and replaced them with “all-gender” signs emblazoned with a transgender icon.

“When it came to the bathroom, we weren’t really looking to be noticed,” Piotrowski said. “We wanted to set up an environment that felt safe, that felt more secure in the individual stalls.

“And in our first year, half the pictures people posted to Google or Facebook were of our bathroom.”

The bathrooms at Northstreet, a collaborative project among Café Domestique, Young Blood Brewing Company and Bloom Bake Shop, have a similar design. Two of their bathrooms are Americans with Disabilities Act accessible, with sinks and toilets in each room. Two are little toilet closets, with sinks outside. All of them are gender neutral.

“It seemed like a no-brainer,” said Young Blood co-founder Tom Dufek. “Gender neutral bathrooms are a lot more prevalent these days. It’s part of the conversation people are having. It feels like such an easy way to make sure everybody feels comfortable.”

As safe as possible

Within state-sanctioned restrictions, what can a Madison restaurateur do to make a space more welcoming? If they are unable to change the structure of the facilities themselves, more signage is one option.

In September 2021, Ryan Huber sent an email to his business partners at the Settle Down Tavern and Oz by Oz, as well as their neighbors at Ancora Café. The businesses share multi-stall bathrooms with a handful of offices above; the building owner manages them.

Huber wanted to know: Could they add gender neutral signs? The response was a unanimous “yes.”

Designer Camille Davis looked into making creative, ADA compliant signs, but found that Braille was a challenge and began to look for options online. Within a week, the atrium had new “inclusive restroom multi-stall” signs mounted above “men” and “women” signs (which are still there).

The group’s priority was twofold, Huber said: keeping patrons and staff “as safe as possible” and making sure visitors understood which facilities were where.

“One bathroom has urinals, one does not,” Huber said. “We want to make sure people know what they’re walking into.”

Huber, Sam Parker and Brian Bartels also own Turn Key, located in a structure built in 1885. Those restrooms are still labeled separately by gender.

“The challenge with both of our spots is we are operating in buildings that are historic,” Huber said. “And not only that, the redesign was in the ’90s, when these conversations were not happening nearly as frequently as they are now.

“The cost of redesigning a bathroom is pretty insane, especially right now.”

These small local changes are part of a national conversation. In 2015, a project called Stalled! formed to address “the pressing social equity problem” caused by court rulings that denied trans people bathroom access protections.

Their efforts center around best practices for all-gender restrooms (legally, economically and practically), amendments to plumbing code and raising awareness.

Some can’t help but be aware. Karoliina Bursian, a substitute bus driver, came out as a transwoman four years ago and has lived in Madison for eight years. Riders on her Metro Bus routes often refer to her as “ma’am,” but she uses the men’s room when in public if there’s not another option. She says that’s for her own safety.

“If somebody were to glance at me, they may not be able to tell,” Bursian said. “I don’t want to have a confrontation with somebody when I have to pee. I just use the men’s room out of an abundance of caution.”

Seeing gender neutral bathrooms “makes me feel good,” she said. “It makes me feel like there are businesses out there taking the comfort of their patrons into consideration. It gives me extra peace of mind.”

Peace of mind is bright pink at Giant Jones Brewing, where the signs simply say “Restroom.” Jessica and Erika Jones designed the brewery in all ways to be a safe queer space, well-lighted with no hidden corners. The bathrooms are an extension of that.

“It’s a green outside wall, gray doors, and then you walk in and there’s original artwork and a bright fuchsia wall,” Jones said. She laughed, thinking about “the number of times I’ve seen people who present as straight, white, cis(gender) dudes walk into our bathroom and then back out and check.”

Bathrooms are a serious issue for Jones. It’s why she got her birth certificate changed, as a hedge against state lawmakers “leading a charge against trans people.”

“We’re not trying to get away with anything,” she said. “We just want to pee.”