I’ve eaten weird foods at the Wisconsin State Fair for several years now, but this year may have been a personal best. Every single thing I ate there Friday was on a stick.
Well, except for the coffee. But I have every confidence that the food innovators at the fair will figure out a way to put a latte on a stick in the next few years.
Hundreds of thousands (over 840,000 in 2021) come to the fairgrounds in West Allis every year for the Wisconsin State Fair, which runs through Sunday, Aug. 14. Some come for the live music, some come for the attractions, many come just to hang out and be seen. But many of us come each year for the food, which ranges from the ridiculous to the sublime to the sublimely ridiculous.
While there’s still plenty of “stunt food,” like the gummy bear brat at Leadfoot’s (literally just a regular brat with five gummy bears tucked inside, the saddest looking thing ever), many restaurants on the fairgrounds have upped their game in recent years. The Sporkies, a competition for the best new food items, have encouraged stranger and better food items — just look for the “Golden Spork” outside a booth or a bar to find the hottest new items.
Here’s what I ate in one whirlwind morning at the Wisconsin State Fair:
I decided to start at the top with the Sporkies winner, the Peño Pretzel Popper Brat ($15) at Gertrude’s Gourmet Pretzels. It features a 10-inch jalapeno cheddar brat, wrapped in fresh pretzel dough, drizzled with white cheddar sauce and then served with jalapeno cream cheese for dipping. Yes, that’s right, it’s got cheese going three different ways.
The massive thing drew a chuckle from a passerby as I maneuvered it to a picnic table to try. The brat features two thin slices of fresh jalapeno on top, but it packs much more heat than that. I was glad the Salvation Army was handing out free cups of ice water next door. It was a very tasty brat, especially because of that pretzel dough wrapping, but probably bigger than it needed to be.
Building on the heat, I went to the Bud Pavilion for the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Chicken on a Stick ($12), which was three skewers of chicken, deep fried in a mix of breading and Cheetos dust, and drizzled with chipotle ranch dressing. The concoction is an angry bright red, of a shade that means danger in the animal kingdom.
Maybe my taste buds were off after the fiery popper brat, but I felt almost zero heat coming from this Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, aside from perhaps a slight tingle on the gums afterward. They tasted fine, but unmemorable, like a slightly cheesier version of the chicken fingers you’d get in a high school cafeteria.
Next up was another brat-based item, the Sconnie Slugger ($12) at the Miller Lite Oasis. The second place winner at the Sporkies, the Slugger features both brat slices and cheese curds, skewered on a stick and deep fried in cornmeal breading, then covered with dijonnaise and German cabbage.
Like a corn dog on steroids, it was the best thing I ate at the Wisconsin State Fair. The mix of meat and cheese was just perfect, and that cornmeal breading was delicious. The sharpness of the dijonnaise and the sweetness of the cabbage played off each other nicely, making for a more complex flavor profile than you’d expect at a state fair. I’d eat another one right now if it was in front of me.
Getting full and in need of a palate cleanser, Beck Henreckson and I decided to try the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte ($8.50) at Slim McGinn’s. Given the name and the fact that we were at a state fair, both of us expected something outrageously sweet — basically coffee-flavored cereal milk.
But Slim’s actually serves up pretty good nitro coffee, and when mixed with cereal milk and put in a small cup dusted with crushed cereal, it was a nice change-up from the usual fair fare. Slim’s also has a caramel affogato I’d like to try next year.
Lastly, it was time for dessert, so on our way out of the park we stopped by Freese’s Candy Shoppe for a Brandy Old Fashioned S’mores on a Stick ($6), which came in third at the Sporkies. I wasn’t sure what to expect, but it was like an elegant little candy bar, with whipped cream sandwiched between graham crackers, covered in chocolate and drizzled with marshmallow, then festooned with a dried cherry and a dried orange slice.
I think the cream was infused with a little brandy flavoring because I definitely tasted it, although for my money it had too little cream and too much cracker breading. Still, it was a tasty way to end my day at the fair, even if a big hunk of it fell off my stick and onto the asphalt.
Clearly I still need more practice eating off a stick.