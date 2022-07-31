It has been more than a decade since Lulu’s Restaurant on Old University Avenue closed. The pioneering spot that brought Mediterranean and Middle Eastern food to Madison in the early ‘80s is where Sabi Atteyih and Mohammed Hinnawi met.
Atteyih also had Casbah Restaurant and Lounge on East Main Street, and until he chose to close it due to the pandemic in 2020, Hinnawi was the man behind Nile Restaurant on Odana Road.
Together, they’ve opened Taza — which means “fresh” in Arabic —in the former Compadres Mexican restaurant space in Middleton. Open since June, the restaurant features a menu full of items familiar to customers of their previous enterprises — it looks much the same to the one Hinnawi created at Nile, which was influenced by what he learned in the kitchen at Lulu’s.
Atteyih’s mother, Khayreia Ashkar, ran Lulu’s after her partner’s death and it was Atteyih who brought Hinnawi to Madison to work at Lulu’s through an ad in an Arabic-language newspaper in Chicago. That was 30 years ago and the two consider each other family now. Both learned the finer points of cooking and restaurant management from Ashkar.
According to Atteyih, Hinnawi has been cajoling him into partnering on another restaurant since they knew they’d be closing Lulu’s. It wasn’t feasible to build out a new location after the Lulu’s building had to come down, so both went on to do other things. But Hinnawi has always been in Atteyih’s ear, telling him about possible locations.
As restaurants closed, adapted and moved locations, the men saw opportunity in some of the now-empty spots to rekindle their business partnership. Their new venture is in a location in Middleton that needed little work, which appealed to Atteyih, who put in his retirement request the same week Taza received approval from the fire department and health inspector.
“It was a rapid, unexpected retirement,” Atteyih said.
The stars of the Taza dinner menu are the mixed grill combinations that can be served for two, four, six or eight people ($39.99 for two people). The platter for two was more than enough and came with lamb kefta (meatballs) as well as beef, chicken and shrimp on a bed of rice. It’s served with hummus, pitas and soup or salad.
The fattoush salad ($8.99) makes a great lunch. Served on a bed of housemade pita chips, it’s a huge helping of fresh vegetables tossed in a bright, flavorful lemon dressing and sprinkled with sumac to bring a tang and complement to the citrus dressing.
Kibbee balls ($7.99) started the meal with a crunchy crust of bulgar around a mixture of lamb, onion and almonds. A cucumber yogurt sauce was the perfect complement to the spiced, aromatic flavors packed into each bite.
For dessert, try an Arabic coffee ($4) spiced with cardamom and a warbat ($4). The server will ask how much sweetness to add to the coffee. Try it with just a touch to smooth out the heartiness without losing the essence of what makes it great. It pairs perfectly with the warbat, which is similar to baklava, but has a custard filling and is topped with a simple syrup with just a hint of citrus. Taza’s version is sprinkled with pistachios.
Beyond the plate
Attiyeh would have you believe that deciding to open up another restaurant was a momentary lapse in judgment on his part. But as he talked about his connection to Hinnawi and the local Middle Eastern and immigrant community, it’s clear that Taza serves as much more than a place to share food with roots in Attiyeh and Hinnawi’s shared Palestinian heritage.
Taza is a gathering place and community, but it’s also a place that can hire refugees, help them learn English and set them up for a successful life in Madison or beyond.
“I'm doing this to help the two of us succeed. (It also gives) other community immigrants an opportunity for the first time to find employment, learn the skills and the language, and provides stepping stones to somewhere else,” said Attiyeh.
“This could be a training center. Right now two people are benefiting from that, but at some point I’d like to have more (to help) this community that is disenfranchised and possibly not able to get a job elsewhere because they don't speak the language,” he said.
They’re having the same staffing issues as most businesses are and have the added difficulty of the need for reliable transportation to Middleton. One of Attiyeh’s plans is to procure a van that can shuttle employees to the restaurant. That may take time, but Hinnawi and Attiyeh are committed to not just serving customers, but serving their community.
Taza restaurant symbolizes opportunity, and the men are passing on the things they’ve learned and chances they’ve received to a new generation of Middle Eastern immigrants in Madison.