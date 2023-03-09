On Madison’s southwest side, suburban Verona has suddenly become a hub for Mexican food. For years, such offerings were thin — the only place to find Mexican-adjacent flavors was a Pasqual's location that opened in 2004.

Then, in late 2019, El Charro Mexican Grill brought a second location of its Waunakee restaurant to Verona. And over the last 10 months, three new Mexican restaurants opened in Verona, with a fourth right on Verona’s doorstep.

In Mexico, various regions have their specialities, and there are a variety of differences between the menus and special items unique to each place, from family recipes to an abundance of seafood.

“We have 32 different states in Mexico and the food is always going to be different depending upon the restaurant,” said La Penca owner Jesus Ramirez Cunida. “We are not all from the same state — same country, but not the same states — so we each change things just a little.”

There are connections among the restaurants. Two opened in the spaces of former pizza parlors. Two are a second location of an established restaurant.

For all four restaurants, family recipes passed down to the owners appear on their menus. A traditional mole sauce is a popular item at three of the restaurants; two restaurateurs claim to have the best horchata anywhere.

The base of Mexico’s traditional food is “corn, chili and beans,” according to the menu at El Imperio. “However, in each region of our beautiful country, you can find different ingredients that since the time of our ancestors, have enriched and filled our palates with pride.”

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be introducing readers to these restaurants. To start, Taqueria Los Atlantes on Verona’s South Main Street specializes in pozole, mole and lamb barbacoa.