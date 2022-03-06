To a hungry college kid stumbling home after a night out, MacTaggart’s Market & Deli probably looks like heaven.
From the outside, the deli doesn’t look like much. It’s right off of Langdon Street, and the only thing that makes it stand out from the apartment buildings around it is a bright orange sign advertising its hours (7 a.m. to midnight.)
But when customers open the door and stagger down the stairs, they’re met with a blast of ’70s music and bright yellow walls studded with neon beer signs. The aisles at MacTaggart’s are filled with your average convenience store snacks, but there are more niche necessities, too — like cake pans, kitty litter, mouse traps and firewood.
Often referred to as “Tagg’s,” the shop was designed with college kids in mind, said owner and manager Rick Schober. But it’s not just a store for late-night drunchies; it’s also an unexpected sandwich spot.
“That’s what keeps people coming back,” said Schober.
Special orders by request
The deli counter itself is small and unassuming, with a list of options posted above the counter and on order cards for customers to fill out. Given the low prices and gas-station vibes of the store, the quality of the food is almost surprising. The sandwich menu offers fresh vegetables, Boar’s Head meats and cheeses and bread baked fresh every morning.
“Quality is the number-one rule in the deli,” said Schober.
Customers appreciate it, said assistant manager Chuck Sigmund. Sigmund loves his job, as well as the coworkers and customers he interacts with every day. Because of that, he’s stayed at Tagg’s for nearly eight years.
To encourage workers to stick around, Schober aims to “treat people nicely, pay them a good wage, listen and help when they have problems, and not just be a business owner.”
He takes that same approach when it comes to customers, going out of his way to make sure the store has everything they need. If it doesn’t, Schober makes special orders on request.
That’s one thing that sets Tagg’s apart from other stores. Another is its breakfast sandwiches — a tried-and-true hangover cure, according to Sigmund.
At Tagg’s, each sandwich is made with two scrambled eggs and served on your choice of bread (or on waffles or French toast, two new options.) For customers still feeling the repercussions of a night out, Sigmund suggests sticking with eggs. But there are greasier options too: bacon, sausage and a long list of cheeses, from smoked cheddar to baby Swiss and chipotle Gouda.
Then, customers can top things off with vegetables and sauce. Grape jelly and maple syrup are among the more adventurous options.
Bright little basement
If the sandwich isn’t enough to settle an upset stomach, Sigmund suggests a different hangover cure: a bottle of Pedialyte, conveniently located across from the rack of wine.
Staff won’t judge customers who grab one (or 10) said Braden Peter, who’s worked there for almost three years. They’re so used to dealing with drunk or hungover customers that it doesn’t faze them anymore.
“I've been here for 30 years, so it's pretty much the same thing every year,” Schober said. “You get people that are a hot mess, or they’re just having fun and you just gotta kind of roll with the punches.”
Though they’ve had issues with a few rowdy visitors in the past, the vast majority of intoxicated customers are happy (if clumsy) drunks. Many of them hail from the frats and sororities that pepper Langdon Street, with older members introducing new recruits to Tagg’s.
This is how the shop gets much of its “advertising.” If it weren’t for its popularity amongst students, the shop might be difficult to find due to its unusual location, said Peter.
Still, customers have made their way to the bright little basement for nearly 40 years. The original owner, Tim Taggart, started the business in 1985. In the early ’90s, Schober bought the shop with his partner, who had previously worked there.
At first, Tagg’s was just like all the other convenience stores in Madison. That’s why Schober decided to open the deli.
“You gotta have something that draws people in,” said Schober. “We decided that top-notch sandwiches was the way to do that.”
It was a smart decision. Even during the pandemic, Tagg’s stayed afloat, thanks to its loyal customer base and strict adherence to COVID protocols. The fact that Tagg’s was already a takeout joint pre-pandemic helped too. The shop didn’t have to change much to adapt.
The pandemic did cause Schober to evaluate his plans for the future of Tagg’s. In the coming years, he wants to enable online ordering and give Tagg’s a greater web presence.
But for the most part, he wants Tagg’s to remain the same business his customers have grown to love.
“It's one of those things where if it's not broken, don't fix it,” said Schober.