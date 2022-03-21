Jacknife, a fast casual “dumplings, rolls and bowls” restaurant, has completed its first week at 1046 E. Washington Ave. Jack Yip and Tanya Zhykharevich, partners in the sushi restaurant RED, opened the new restaurant in the Arden Building.
Zhykharevich worked every day that week, and was encouraged by early response from diners.
“People who understand the concept, they really like it,” she said. “It’s convenient, it’s fast, it’s useful. We’re trying to be very clear from the beginning that Jacknife is the fast casual version of RED.”
Yip and Zhykharevich opened RED, a sushi/Asian fusion restaurant, in 2011 on King Street. Five years later, RED expanded and moved to the AT&T building at 316 W. Washington Ave.
The same designers who created that space, Matt Tills from MoTiS Architectural Studio and Anastasia Craig from Pink House Design, worked on Jacknife. According to a release, the interior seats about 40 people, with an outdoor dining area to be opened in warmer months.
Jacknife’s opening menu features streamlined rolls ($10-$18) with RED-style ingredients: Pear Pressure combines salmon with pear, hemp hearts and an orange-miso glaze; puffed quinoa and black garlic sauce top the Black Velvet roll, made with shrimp and mushrooms. Rolls incorporate mint and mango, while a slate of four vegan rolls expand into a variety of mushrooms, toasted almonds, alfalfa sprouts and toasted oats.
Bowls ($10.25-$13.25) are mix-and-match, built on a base of quinoa, sushi rice, brown rice or mixed greens, topped with either tofu, chicken or marinated skirt steak. There are dumplings, “Sichuan soybeans” and on the kids’ menu, buttered noodles.
With an electronic menu board and easy online ordering, Jacknife looks ready made to replicate in other locations.
“Am I hoping for more Jacknifes? That’s a big dream,” Zhykharevich said. “Hopefully. But we have to make this one successful first.”
Interest in the restaurant has been high in its first week. Jacknife joins a growing number of restaurants on this stretch of East Washington Avenue. It’s less than a block away from Breese Stevens Field and a few blocks from The Sylvee.
Currently the biggest challenge is labor, Zhykharevich said. Jacknife is still hiring. As reviews roll in on Google, the team has been responding to them all. (This “makes us more humble,” Zhykharevich said.)
In a release, Zhykharevich explained that now feels like “the perfect time to diversify our business as the restaurant industry and dining space experience has changed exponentially through the pandemic. Today’s customers prioritize efficiency more than ever.”
She called Jacknife “a younger version of RED that possesses more energy and long-term goals.”
On Monday, she acknowledged that the past week is “only the beginning.”
“I know what it means to open a restaurant,” Zhykharevich said. “You have to win clientele. You have to be patient. We’re definitely not over the hump yet."