A former northside butcher shop is set to become a sweet French-style bakery next year, as Marie Young prepares to open a brick and mortar location of her four-year-old shop.
Young opened Far Breton Bakery in 2019 as a mobile operation. She has most recently been vending on Fridays and Saturdays out of a food cart at Garver Feed Mill on Madison’s east side, as well as the Northside Farmers’ Market on Sundays.
“I had some resistance toward having a storefront,” said Young, who worked in pastry at Ovens of Brittany, L’Etoile, Harvest and Samba Brazilian Grill.
But she started talking to management at Garver, and slowly began to consider “the possibility for more growth … that it might make sense for us to have a counter that’s open to the public.”
A connection with her friend Zoe Schuler of Z Boutique, plus Far Breton’s growing north- and east-side following, led to a lease with Bob Lehmann in the former Jacobson’ Bros. Meats & Deli at 617 N. Sherman Ave.
The new Far Breton will be about 2,400 square feet in the Lakewood Plaza Shopping Center, next to Great China and a relatively new Ancora Café location (formerly Manna Café & Bakery).
Young is fundraising now on Indiegogo, having successfully raised $4,500 in two weeks through Kiva. She hopes to open by January 2023.
Pastries on the north side
Far Breton Bakery’s primary output is “viennoiserie,” or breakfast pastries — classic butter croissants, seasonal galettes made with fruit (apples, pears, raspberries) and ginger, spiced sugar buns and chocolate chip muffins.
There’s always a selection of “savories,” recently a parmesan-black truffle galette. In September, Young and her team made roasted tomato savories with spinach- asiago cream cheese, as well as a “croissant noir” — double chocolate dough filled with dark chocolate, with a touch of espresso.
Young intends to continue this line of flaky baked goods while also making eclairs, cakes and celebration desserts, “full-sized things for people to take home.” She’s been making a line of frozen take-and-bake items for the Menomonie Market Food Co-op. These should also be for sale in the new shop, too.
“People can order seasonal desserts for family occasions,” Young said.
Her goal is to have Far Breton Bakery open Wednesday through Sunday, about 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. She does not intend to do coffee, breakfast or lunch — that’s Ancora’s focus, and if all goes well Young would like Far Breton to have a relationship with them.
Maintaining mobile
Meanwhile, Young wants to keep her connections at farmers’ markets, and is hoping for good news soon about adding another one in 2023.
“From my time working as a pastry chef at Harvest, and at Café Boulud in New York, there are all kinds of culinary acrobatics I haven’t been able to do,” Young said. “Because it requires refrigeration, or is really delicate. I’ve got probably a 12 by 12 (inch) box full of recipes.”
Young has been renting space at FEED Kitchens. The new location, she hopes, will allow the bakers to have enough space to quadruple what Far Breton is currently doing.
“We’ll have the benefit of having a storefront, so we can dig into the neighborhood,” Young said.
On the north side, “we’ve got a good mix of people, a division of incomes,” she added. “In Maple Bluff, they’re quite comfortable. Then we have the working class neighborhood … and what we do is approachable to everybody, across the board. We work really hard to make sure of that.
“We’re not so fancy and French, we’re rustic! I’m proud of that.”