Tacked to the freshly painted white walls of Zavala’s Market & Taqueria is a tapestry of American Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla. In her iconic sparkly, burgundy jumpsuit, the Queen of Tejano music observes customers sipping on horchata or jamaica ($3.50 each) and devouring the authentic Mexican fare.
But this is not a permanent piece of wall art at the casual diner and market. Rather, it's decor still left up from the owners’ youngest daughter’s 11th birthday party hosted a few days prior.
Family is at the center of this new restaurant and market, which opened on Madison’s west side in August 2022. Hailing from Moroleon, Guanajuato in central Mexico, owners Oscar and Fabiola Zavala have four children, with two working with them at the restaurant handling checkouts, bussing tables and managing social media. The staff of just six consists of all but one immediate family member.
“I try and keep my family together all the time,” Oscar said.
Family recipes turn into a small weekend business
Oscar emigrated to the United States from Mexico in 1998 and began working as a butcher in San Pablo, California, a trade he had started in his father’s butcher shop in Mexico at the age of 12.
That's where he learned how to make the carnitas now served at the restaurant. They are available in large quantities on weekends or in different dishes throughout the week at the restaurant, are a tried and true favorite for both family and regulars today.
In the early 2000s, Oscar arrived in Madison and, finding butcher jobs were few and far between, began working in the restaurant business. He found that he working in the kitchen and also cooking with his wife at home. Weekends spent cooking tacos and other Mexican dishes for family in their apartment kitchen eventually turned into a small business as Fabiola began selling her husband’s carnitas without his knowledge.
“My wife told me ‘You better make more, I'm selling it,’” Oscar said. “After that, every weekend we started selling carnitas and tamales.”
The family did just that for over a decade, cooking up family classics in an apartment kitchen with an electric stove — sometimes for nearly 100 people. The weekend menu soon expanded to include other Mexican classics, such as tamales and huaraches. Every weekend more and more friends would ask Fabiola for her tamales.
“She started off with a little bit and more and more and more (every weekend),” Oscar said about his wife. “It’s only her who makes (them).”
Today, Fabiola makes 300 to 400 tamales, ranging from rojos and verdes to dulces and rajas, to be sold at the market and restaurant every weekend.
Huaraches were another addition to the weekend business and a favorite among restaurant customers today. The fried, oblong Huarache Estilo Moroleon ($12.99) topped with onion, avocado, mozzarella and served with grilled onions and jalapeño, now served at the restaurant, is Fabiola’s mother’s recipe. A regular meal in her childhood home in Mexico as well as her home in Madison, it was a welcome addition to the side hustle.
“(The recipe) is the same,” Fabiola said about the bestseller, underscoring the recipe’s roots in Moroleon, the family’s hometown.
From apartment kitchen to full taqueria and market
The jump from an apartment kitchen business to a full restaurant and market was a big one. But the family was up for the challenge.
“If I didn’t do it,” Oscar said, reflecting back on his and wife’s decision to open a full-time business. “I’d never know what happened. I (had) to do it.”
Extended delays on shipments, the gathering of necessary licenses and intensive renovations delayed plans to open the restaurant at the beginning of 2022. YouTube videos and some help from a friend made up the construction crew renovating the space on S. Gammon Street that would become Zavala’s.
The family built the entire kitchen from the ground up before opening in August 2022. However, the family wasn’t set on an exact date. When they were ready, that would be the right time to open up shop.
Today, menu items include family recipes such as the huaraches and carnitas as well as other classics, such as juicy quesabirria tacos ($11.99), tortas ($11.99) and sopes ($4.50). Market stock ranges from rice, beans and canned jalapeños to corn husks, and Mexican candy and snacks. Customers rave about the authentic food and drink, the Zavala family said.
“You make something right (and) people come back,” Oscar said.
For the Zavala family, growth is the ultimate goal.
“The goal is to become bigger, (to) have more staff and (to) continue getting better — every day,” Fabiola said. Extending the market and restaurant into neighboring spaces and creating a full bar and restaurant are some hopeful additions down the line, Oscar added.
But for now, under the watchful eye of Our Lady of Guadalupe tucked in a photo mural of colorful Mexican landmarks, Oscar and Fabiola plan to continue to whip up authentic Mexican eats with family by their side.
“Every day (we) get up (and) just do the same thing,” Oscar said. “Cooking, cooking.”