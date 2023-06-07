Chefs Itaru Nagano and Andrew Kroeger were shocked to hear their names called on Monday night at the Lyric Opera House in Chicago, when they jointly took home a James Beard Award for Best Chef: Midwest.
Nagano aims to always be prepared for dinner service at their award-winning three-year-old restaurant, Fairchild, on Monroe Street.
But he was not at all prepared for this.
“When we sat down at the awards, my stomach was in knots,” Nagano said the following morning. “Everybody had speeches written. I’m a terrible public speaker.
“I was honestly thinking it was going to be chef Greg (León, of Amilinda in Milwaukee). It’s our first time. We’re probably not going to win.”
Nagano and Kroeger’s win marks the first James Beard Award in a decade for a Madison chef and doubles the city’s number of winners. Odessa Piper won in 2001 and Tory Miller won in 2012, both for L’Etoile on the Capitol Square.
“To think about how chef Odessa did things … she and Tory are so instrumental to our community, especially with the farmers. They’re the ones that put Madison on the map,” Nagano said.
After co-host and “Top Chef” star Eric Adjepong draped Nagano and Kroeger’s necks with Beard bling, the two friends posed for pictures downstairs in the press room. Then they and their partners skipped out on the rest of the ceremony, including the after party at Chicago’s Union Station. They opted instead for dinner at Roister, where chef Adair Canacasco is a friend.
“I’m good one on one, in small groups,” Nagano said. “But once it gets to the big crowds … it was either conversing with a bunch of random people or hanging out with my friend Adair and a couple of our guys. I would much rather have one-on-one conversations with people I care about.”
Fairchild, funded by Nagano, Kroeger and a third partner, Patrick Sierra, is a COVID success story. It opened just a few weeks before the pandemic began in the U.S. in March of 2020.
“The first year and a half was basically nothing for us,” Nagano said. “Sometimes we’d have like, two reservations on a Sunday and we’d be like, ‘Well, let’s just call them back and we’ll close and go golf instead.’”
Nagano moved to Madison with his family from Japan at age 9. He and Kroeger have both worked in high-end restaurants around the country, but their local roots are strong — they met at L’Etoile, and Nagano went to high school and first worked in restaurants here.
Nagano acknowledges that a win for Fairchild is a win for the city too.
“I think I wanted this for Madison,” Nagano said. “We work so closely with farmers, and they’re all our friends. That’s the coolest part of opening (Fairchild), being part of that community and working with farms I love. … The farmer’s market gives me big pride.”
A national award like this can be a major boost, leading to new opportunities and a larger platform. Nagano is still processing that.
“We have to find the right opportunities, I think,” Nagano said. “We could open other restaurants, but we won’t open another Fairchild. It’s just — we worked so hard. On Saturdays, we’re at the farmer’s market at 6:30 a.m. and I don’t get done until 11 at night. That’s every Saturday.
“We don’t want to make the same mistakes that other chefs make by opening a bunch of restaurants right away, or watering ourselves down. If the right opportunity comes, I’m sure we’ll do something.”
Nagano competed against Bobby Flay on “Iron Chef Showdown” with Miller, and Kroeger got some hyper-local screen time with Cooking with the Cap Times in the summer of 2021. Nagano is not interested in the spotlight — he doesn’t even like the sound of his own voice on television.
“I’m such an introvert,” Nagano said. “I like being in the kitchen, I like working. I don’t like being out in front where I can be seen.”
Nagano and his wife already had a vacation planned to Hawaii in mid-June, where they’ll be housesitting for a friend. In the immediate aftermath of the win, he’ll be getting the restaurant ready for that break.
“I have been looking at the reservation list and we’re kind of busy,” Nagano said. “I want to go back and just prep as hard as I can for the next week. We’ll just work extra hard, and do our thing.”