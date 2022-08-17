When Eldorado Grill closes its doors at 744 Williamson St. at the end of August, the space in the historic Madison Candy Company building should be nearly ready for a new tenant.
“We’re leaving most of the equipment in the kitchen, and obviously all the structural equipment in the dining room,” said Jordan Bright, managing partner of Food Fight Restaurant Group. “We have agreed to leave tables and chairs.
“It is fairly turnkey, in my opinion.”
Food Fight ran the Southwestern-style Eldorado, founded in 1998 by Gerard Meurer with chef Kevin “Tex” Tubb, for 25 years. John Martens owns the building, built in 1903. It also houses office space above the restaurant and in the basement. An architecture firm has taken over where Ground Zero Coffee was for many years, following that café’s closure in 2020.
In a release sent on Wednesday morning, Food Fight CEO Caitlin Suemnicht cited the pandemic as the root of factors that contributed to the restaurant’s closure.
“We were closed for almost a year due to COVID capacity restrictions, and carryout business never took off for us leading up to that closure,” she wrote. “When we reopened, we faced staffing challenges, and customer counts didn’t bounce back like we had hoped they would.”
While some Food Fight restaurants received federal Restaurant Revitalization Funds, Eldorado did not. “Had we received that funding, I believe things would look a lot different for us now,” Suemnicht wrote.
Eldorado staff was notified about the closure on Tuesday. Bright said Food Fight is transferring all employees who are interested to other positions within the company, adding that “a full-time recruitment coordinator is plugging them into interviews.”
Other pandemic closures
Eldorado is the latest Food Fight restaurant to close, following the official closure of Market Street Diner in Sun Prairie earlier this spring. Avenue Club on East Washington Avenue officially closed in 2021 and will become the new home of the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra. Both dining rooms (Market Street and Avenue) had been closed for the duration of the pandemic.
Fresco, an elegant fine dining restaurant at the top of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, also closed in 2021. Food Fight wanted to put in $400,000 of renovations and had already hired an architect and designers to work on the project.
But negotiations with MMoCA fell apart over the length of the lease — Food Fight wanted eight to 10 years; the museum would only agree to five, telling Food Fight that the goal was to keep options open.
The Fresco space will not be turnkey. According to Suemnicht, the museum asked that Food Fight remove everything from the kitchen as well as tables, chairs and other equipment in the front of house.
While Fresco, at 15, had needed a refresh, Food Fight hadn’t felt that way about Eldorado, though it had made adjustments in recent years. The lease on their 3,842-square-foot space was originally set to be up in 2026, but the pandemic sparked a renegotiation of those terms.
“The concept has always been strong,” Bright said. “We thought Eldorado needed a refresh in terms of menu style and quality, to hit how our diners have changed. We went for a little more family style, large proteins, and invested in a wood-burning grill.”
They made a few updates to the space, he said — “after 20 years of restaurant service, spaces need a little love. But you can’t not highlight the ceilings or the brick. And we refinished the wood floors, which were original from over 100 years ago.”
Outside Madison
Food Fight owns and manages more than a dozen local restaurant concepts in Madison, including Everly and Miko Poke on Monroe Street, Italian-style Luigi’s Pizza on the west side, Bar Corallini on the east side and Cento downtown, Canteen and Tex Tubb’s Taco Palace (both taco spots), and DLUX. Johnny Delmonico’s is the group’s classic downtown steakhouse. Monty’s Blue Plate Diner is the original, founded by Monty Schiro in 1990.
For the first time, the group has expanded outside of Madison. Earlier this summer, Food Fight opened Manny’s Parkside with owner David Simon. Simon owns the building, and Food Fight is running the restaurant on a former resort property nearly four hours north of Madison.
The opportunity “fell into our lap,” Bright said.
Simon “bought the property and started to work on a full rebuild of the interior,” Bright said. “He added a 100-person patio that backs up to Rest Lake. He knew he didn’t want to be a restaurant operator, and he asked if we’d be willing to consider it.
“It’s a completely unique restaurant to us.”
Bright hinted at two new restaurant announcements coming in the next few weeks, but wouldn’t elaborate further. They’re set to open in 2023.
“At our core, we love developing and opening our own restaurants from scratch,” Bright said. As for the established spots, Food Fight is “always trying to take a critical eye to our restaurants.”
“Especially ones that have that history and legacy, and making sure they stay current in terms of menu and décor and space without fully detaching from the original concept,” Bright added. “That’s something we’re always looking at.
“We’re happy with how our restaurants are operating right now and what they’re bringing to the community,” he said. “We will continue to evaluate … if it’s a neighborhood restaurant, how is this neighborhood changing? And how should this restaurant change with that?”