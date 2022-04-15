A new Mexican restaurant is set to open soon on Madison’s far southwest side, with an emphasis on Mexico’s ancient civilizations and diverse culinary traditions.
El Imperio will take over the former home of Marco’s Pizza at 3162 Maple Grove Drive, at the corner with McKee Road. Remodeling is still underway and no opening date has been set, but co-owner Sandra Castro is aiming for May. Planned hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
El Imperio will be Castro’s first restaurant, a joint venture with her brother-in-law Juan Carlos Martinez. They chose the name El Imperio (“the empire”) for the Aztec empire that ruled present-day Mexico City and its surroundings prior to the arrival of the Spanish in 1519. Their logo shows a stylized warrior in an elaborate headdress, and they plan to decorate the space in a similar fashion.
“We were inspired by Aztec culture,” said Castro, a native of Mexico City. “We like everything related to the pyramids and the empire that they created.”
The menu is still being finalized but will likely include standbys like enchiladas, tacos and chiles rellenos, as well as a variety of seafood dishes, including oysters on the half shell, shrimp cocktail and lobster.
Rather than focus on one particular Mexican cuisine, the restaurant aims to highlight the culinary specialties of various regions of the country, including mole dishes from Puebla and carnitas from Michoacán, along with some Tex-Mex plates.
“We are proudly Mexican,” the restaurant’s website explains, “delighted to show you a great variety of flavors, aromas, colors, textures.”
Still, Castro notes, “the foundation of everything will be corn, beans and chile (peppers) — our traditional things.”
She’s planning for about 15 tables with seats for about 50. Eventually they plan to add patio seating, but they’re not sure when. The two owners will work in the restaurant themselves, and they’re looking to hire six or seven employees. Their alcohol license is still pending.
Castro explained that the restaurant was born from the family’s experience in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There was no work. We weren’t doing well economically. So we decided to invest the little we had to open a family business and not end up in that sort of complicated situation again,” she said.
Now, she’s looking to win the local fan base she’ll need to make the restaurant a success.
“I think our biggest challenge will be to please people, to make the flavors please people and (show them) that there’s no difference between our restaurant and any other.”