When Ryan Lovejoy was a co-owner of Doundrins Distillery in Cottage Grove, he often brought in food carts for special events. He noticed a need for a breakfast or brunch cart, and that got his wheels turning.
“We’d sell a lot of bloody marys, and it was on my bucket list to have a food cart at some point,” said Lovejoy. “That’s where those two ideas came together.”
Lovejoy is now the proprietor of Egg Naanana Sammies, founded in April, which serves sandwiches and other food items on naan, an Indian flatbread.
He’s also working to open a new brick and mortar takeout restaurant, Catalyst Kitchen Co. at 6714 Raymond Road, formerly occupied by Thai Basil.
“There are so many people who don't know what naan bread is,” he said. “It’s not familiar to them. It’s a very approachable food and nothing beats warm naan bread!”
Once they’re on board, customers often go for the Sexy Pig ($13) which has bacon, garlic aioli, cheese and egg on naan bread. The Spicy Maple ($13) featuring spicy sausage, egg, cheese and maple syrup on naan is a hit too.
For lunch, customers can opt for a naan grilled cheese ($8) or a hot dog or brat served on naan bread ($7). Lovejoy said rotates his menu to try new ideas and see what works.
Lovejoy posts locations for the coming week on Egg Naanana’s Facebookpage. He brings the cart to local communities’ free concert nights, businesses like The Boneyard and Wisconsin Brewing Company and the Capitol View Farmers’ Market. He recently participated in Loop the Lake, and businesses can hire Egg Naanana Sammies for company parties.
At Catalyst Kitchen Co., which Lovejoy hopes to open by August, “I’m going to be serving some of the items that we serve on the food carts, plus some other items that are to be determined,” he said. “It’s going to be an eclectic menu so not just one cultural food.”
Though Catalyst will be designed for takeout, Lovejoy said the place will be “cozy” with some living room furniture, a TV and a video game console. “If someone gets take out and they want to sit on the couch and eat it, go for it!”
Lovejoy is simultaneously preparing another food cart, Dillo’s Dillas, which will serve quesadillas. He also is looking into a third cart, but hasn’t announced a theme for that one yet.
Lovejoy is hiring cashiers and cooks and recently put out a call on social media for folks to apply. Employees will either work in the take out place or at one of the food carts.
Lovejoy said he enjoys the startup process and has tapped into his marketing background while working on his business ventures. He said he’s also helped other businesses get up and running or expand.