Table Wine, a 6-year-old wine shop in the Schenk-Atwood neighborhood, will move from the space currently being leased in Kennedy Place Apartments at 2045 Atwood Ave. to buy a building at 2301 Atwood Ave. later this spring, taking the place of a record store.
“Atwood is incredibly important to us,” said Molly Moran, who owns Table Wine with her husband, Conor Moran. “We didn’t want to move off our street. We’d say, ‘Someday, maybe, it’d be cool to own a building on Atwood … then lo and behold, the building went up on the market.”
Table will take the place of Sugar Shack Records, which has been in this location for nearly two decades. Tone Madison reported in February that Sugar Shack would close in April “after 41 years and six Madison locations.”
With the help of a loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration, Moran is set to close on the building in May. She’ll need to apply for a new liquor license while they renovate the building, and hopes to open by August.
Table Wine plans to stay open for most of the in-between time, with the exception of online orders for a week or two during the move.
The original building at 2301 Atwood Ave. was built in 1901. Moran has found pictures of its early life as a grocery store. It was remodeled in the early 1990s, and there are now two apartment units above.
The lower level has nearly 2,000 square feet of retail space, a slight increase from Table’s current location at Kennedy Place Apartments.
“I love the business that I own,” Moran said. “I’m not trying to double my size or triple my size — I don’t want to have so much more wine. I do the curation. I like that it’s a smaller selection, because I’ve weeded out stuff for you.”
Moran built Table’s following with moderately priced wines, most less than $25, and a strong relationship with customers built through tastings, educational workshops and personalized recommendations.
During the early parts of the pandemic, customers could send in parameters for their wines (style, varietal, price range) and staff in the store would pick them out for easy curbside purchase.
“We are one of the few businesses that are doing well during the pandemic,” Moran said in January 2021. “We have definitely seen completely new customers coming to us because they like our processes and feel safe about what we’re doing, or we come recommended by a friend.
“And they’re staying. People who haven’t shopped regularly for years are becoming regulars.”
Major draws for the new location, besides owning the building, include more sales floor space, a full basement for storage (“we can buy wine on deals, things we’ve not been able to do”) and a side yard for expanded outdoor seating.
Table is both a wine store and wine bar, and Moran has found the single-room layout at Kennedy to be challenging for that. At the new space, she’ll be able to break up those uses a bit more.
“It will feel cozier, more like you’re tucking in for a glass of wine with a friend than sitting in the middle of a store,” she said.
She’s bringing on a director of operations and has hired an events coordinator, Rebecca Jaworski, to expand their offerings. She may grow staff further depending on bar business.
“I don’t envision it being massively larger,” Moran said. “Just a little more room to grow.”