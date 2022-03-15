The owners of Johnson Public House and Kin Kin Coffee have opened a new diner-style restaurant on East Johnson Street.
East Johnson Family Restaurant, which seats about 40 people, had its soft opening over the weekend. Opening hours are currently dinner five nights a week (Monday, Wednesday-Saturday), with weekend brunch and Friday night fish fry.
“There has been a brunch gap since Sofia’s left,” said Kyle Johnson, who owns East Johnson Family Restaurant with his wife, Gwen. “We can hopefully fill those big shoes. East Johnson is a special corridor … Little Tibet is great, Robin Room is here, we have all these fun little shops.
“The neighborhood brings in so many eclectic people, but no one is doing what we’re doing on this little street.”
Two walls left
The Johnsons, who are also partners in the east side restaurant Mint Mark, purchased the former chiropractor’s office at 824 E. Johnson St. in January 2019.
The building is barely a block away from Johnson Public House at 908 E. Johnson St. The Johnsons, who have lived in the neighborhood for more than a decade, envisioned moving the coffee shop from a building they lease to one they own.
But parts of the building at 824 were built in 1890 and 1916. It had never been a restaurant. When work began, the Johnsons realized “the building was in worse shape than we originally thought,” Kyle said.
Ultimately they decided to renovate Johnson Public House, which has been open since spring 2011, and “re-concept” 824 E. Johnson St.
“The contractors were great,” Kyle Johnson said. “They hustled to get the materials, and we ended up essentially building a new building. There are only two walls that are original and the rest … we had to do a lot of work.”
The Johnsons’ neighbor Greg Kazda worked diligently on the project on his off hours from Habitat for Humanity. Another friend, Josh Day, created the booths and benches.
Andrew Park, now the general manager, “got his hands dirty and helped us move forward on the building too,” Johnson said. “He was painting, up in the rafters caulking, doing all sorts of projects to help us finish the building.”
Diner style
East Johnson Family Restaurant seats a “loose 37, close 42,” Johnson said. They have plans for an outdoor area that would seat up to 60 in the backyard during spring and summer, conditional use permit-pending.
As for the food, the Johnsons wanted “something approachable for the neighborhood, elevated from normal diner food,” Kyle Johnson said. Zach Boyer, a Mint Mark cook, is the head chef at the diner, and James Beard Award semifinalist/ former Forequarter chef Maggie Roovers consulted on the menu as well.
Dishes include appetizers like potato and rutabaga latkes, a corndog riff called “morndogs” and smoked whitefish spread with pickles. There is a soup and salad section (beef and bean chili, a butter lettuce salad with fried black lentils) and several sandwiches, including spam and egg with pineapple mostarda, a classic burger, and a fried chicken thigh sandwich with a hot honey glaze. Hot dogs can be topped with chili, cheese or tradtional Chicago condiments (relish, mustard, tomato, pickle).
“We’re really happy with the original menu we came up with and hopefully it expands over time,” he said. “We’re trying to get our feet wet here and see what the kitchen can produce.”
The Johnsons, who have young kids, want to make sure “everyone feels welcome” at East Johnson Family Restaurant.
“It’s casual fun, casual fun dining,” Johnson said. They’re happy “to throw down roots here. We just keep wanting to stay here and grow in this neighborhood. We’re very attached.”