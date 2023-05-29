Last Wednesday, the East High School food market celebrated its success with a cooking demonstration led by chef Yusuf Bin-Rella. The demonstration combined the culinary arts class with the African Studies class, featuring dishes from Africa or the African diaspora.
Chef Yusuf Bin-Rella, a chef at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, led the demonstration. Bin-Rella also runs TradeRoots, a culinary collective that highlights the history of cuisine from the African diaspora.
Bin-Rella cooked grits, a popular Southern dish that has origins in Native American Muskogee tribes across the South.
“It’s always going to be essential for people to get back to their true roots and to create community around food,” he told students.
Bin-Rella, who has Nigerian ancestry, has traveled to West Africa to work with other chefs. He said that trip, along with his conversations with Indigenous communities, have informed his desire to explore, preserve and teach the history of foods of the African diaspora.
That passion also drew him to agriculture.“I knew that I had to get into agriculture, because to really preserve these two ways we have to save the seeds, grow it and then pass that along,” Bin-Rella said during the demonstration.
The demonstration was followed by a lunch open to the school community with food provided by M&J Jamaican Kitch’n and Smiling Coast Cuisine, two local businesses.
East High culinary arts teacher Emily Sonnemann, who helped plan the demonstration, said she felt “floored” seeing the event come together and the high engagement from students.
“All of this food, this conversation and ideas and collaboration — I couldn't ask for anything better,” she said.
Muhammed Cole owns The Smiling Coast Cuisine, a catering service that specializes in West African cuisine, particularly dishes from his home country, The Gambia. He said he enjoyed seeing the attendees come together around food and that he hopes to participate in similar community events in the future.
“Everybody you see around here has food, and they're smiling,” Cole said. “That's really great.”