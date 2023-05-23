To longtime fans of Distill America, Madison’s abundant annual celebration of craft distilling, Saturday’s sprawling event at Breese Stevens Field looked bigger than ever.
To one vendor, though, Madison’s spring vibes were surprisingly calm.
“Coming from Charlotte, it was crazy, wild and busy,” said Vienna Barger, co-founder of the North Carolina-based Southern Distilling Company, a newcomer to the event. Landing in Madison “was like coming into a yoga class.”
“I’m excited to see what other people are doing,” Barger said. “I ask, ‘How’s your business going, how are your hospitality service, how are things running?’ I keep my wits about me, so I can talk to everyone.”
Founded in 2008, Distill America focuses first on the spirits industry itself — the people who make, market and sell the latest coffee liqueurs and high-rye bourbons, the often unseen players behind local craft cocktail menus.
Tasting and talking to distillers is exciting for non-industry types too, a chance to try new styles of gin, allocated (limited supply) bourbons, inventive liqueurs and creative mash-ups, like whiskey blended with ginseng or ginger. Every year, there are new products available in Madison bars that weren’t before the Distill America weekend.
Jeff Olson of Awildan Distillery had attended Distill America before, but this was his first time pouring.
“This is the most amount of eyes that are going on the brand for the first time,” said Olson, a Karben4 craft brewer who dreams of turning his Sun Prairie distillery into a “brewstillery.”
Olson was offering tastes of Awildan’s genever (like a malty gin), including a barrel-aged variation, plus Gaelic-style poitín (moonshine) and spiced rum. He was excited to see that Wollersheim, a winery and distillery based in Prairie du Sac, had brought a vertical of rye whiskies made in exactly the same way, except for different yeast.
“It’s just incredible the amount of variety that’s happening here,” Olson said. “It’s really cool.”
Craft goes up against the big boys
Vendor counts at Distill America have fluctuated over the years. Overall the event has definitely grown, from 40 vendors in 2013 at The Best Western Inn to 80 at Breese this year. Fourteen vendors were new, and some larger distributors focused on key brands instead of bringing their entire portfolios.
Distill America has always been a mix of well-regarded national brands, like Four Roses, Bulleit and St. George, and Wisconsin distilleries like State Line, Yahara Bay, J. Henry & Sons, Hatch and Driftless Glen (all of which were at this year’s event).
“It’s one more chance for people to get to see what we do, because not everybody has made the three hour drive up north,” said Peter Nomm, owner of Northern Waters Distillery in Minocqua.
“We look at the cross-section of what’s here, the national brands, and we get to go against the big boys, straight up,” added Justin Makowan, brand ambassador for Doundrins Distilling in Cottage Grove. “That’s important for the industry.”
Makowan gestured to Nomm’s spirits. “His grains all come from Wisconsin farmers,” he said. “The things we put in (Doundrins) spirits, for flavor ... it’s Wisconsin-based. That still stands out, compared to national brands.”
“When you’re small, you’re getting sources you can see,” Nomm said. “We’re not in it to make 1,000 cases of something, we’re in it to make something really fun. We use real bacon, real cucumbers. Two of my botanicals I gather right behind our distillery … wintergreen and white pine bark.”
This year’s event folded in plenty of food, sliders and frog legs and other snacks set up under a shaded tent. There was a sold-out VIP event with high-end, impossible-to-buy whiskeys and lots of swag, from sunglasses (Aviation gin was handing out aviators) to t-shirts, stickers and shooters.
Organizers this year included Adam Casey from Star Liquor, Fred Swanson from Dancing Goat Distillery, Kevin Guthrie from Frank Liquor and photographer Scott Maurer. Total attendance was about 800 guests, including ticketed attendees, volunteers and media.
“This year was definitely a bounce back and we anticipate more growth for next year,” he said in a post-event email. “Breese Stevens definitely is built for Distill America to just get bigger and better.”
Casey was particularly excited about new offerings from Madison bartender/founder of Wandering Mind Spirits, Justin BonDurant, who brought a barrel-aged version of his flagship hibiscus liqueur and two experimental bottles, a bay leaf liqueur and a malt liqueur. The latter develops a foamy head, like beer, when you shake it.
“It was really great,” Casey said. “It had sort of a dessert-like taste, like cocoa and coconut.”
Lots of new-to-Madison spirits can satisfy a sweet tooth. Marques Dukes and Irving Richardson work for a supplier bringing Kentucky Coffee, a coffee-infused Bardstown whiskey, to the Madison market. The marketing pitch: “Coffee in the front, whiskey in the back.”
“It gives you coffee notes, vanilla notes, maple,” Richardson said.
Cocktail trends to watch for
Asked about overall trends, Dukes noted that tequila is taking over the top spot in terms of popularity in the U.S., superseding vodka. Whiskey’s in third place.
“For the younger crowd, tequila has a bigger social media presence right now,” Dukes said. “Vodka being number one never made sense to me.”
“Well, there’s so many drinks,” Richardson said. “Martinis, lemonades … people used to associate lighter spirits with certain times of the year. But now, people are making more margaritas, mixing with ginger ale. Fresher stuff. They’re figuring out how to use it.”
Another trend in evidence at Distill America: canned cocktails and, to a lesser degree, nonalcoholic options.
Timekeeper Distillery in Wausau brought some of its Bar Cart line, a Bee’s Knees (botanical gin, lemon, lavender and honey) and a bourbon Old Fashioned in a can.
Co-owner Dan Weber was also pouring some Timekeeper ginger beer, a forthcoming product, and showed off some housemade botanical bitters. (Bitters are often used to enhance low-ABV cocktails.)
“We think we’re the first distillery offering nonalcoholic products,” he said. “It’s an evolving world.”
Craft spirits purveyors want to see drinkers break out of their rail ruts. Wisconsinites support local sports teams and restaurants — why not make an Old Fashioned with maple bourbon from Blue Ash Farm in Argyle?
“I brought my ‘Drink Local’ hat today, I should put it on,” said Blue Ash owner Bill O’Donnell, who’d come to Madison with his son, Patrick.
“Especially in Wisconsin, they love their local stuff.”