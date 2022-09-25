I am on a mission to find the spiciest restaurant foods available in the Madison area, to eat them and write about the experience for readers.
Recently, I turned my sights to Mexico. Mexican food is famous for its use of a wide variety of chiles, both flavorful and painful at the same time. The use of hot chile peppers in cooking goes back for centuries of glorious culinary history.
Those of us who enjoy a marriage of flavor and pain know that a tasty reward awaits: that special buzz that only capsaicin, the chemical compound concentrated in the ribs and seeds of chile varietals, can provide. In my experience, that tends to happen on an objective spice scale flirting around seven out of 10 and above.
To satisfy this craving, colleagues and friends from Mexico suggested El Sabor De Puebla, a homestyle spot on Madison’s east side. For this fourth installment of the Capsaicin Times, we went on a quest for an uncompromising caliente (spicy hot) experience.
Sabor = flavor
I’ve been to Mexico twice, and on each occasion I discovered the limits of my heat tolerance from climate and cuisine. Puebla in particular is well-renowned for its use of chiles in many dishes, such as jalapeños and red chile de árbol, typically sundried first (just like in India, my country of origin). These plants are cultivated with love down there.
I also learned before visiting El Sabor De Puebla for the first time that the owner, Reyna Gonzalez, hails from that region. We were fortunate to meet the cooks after our meal.
Accompanying me on this hot adventure were a group of City of Madison employees, all part of the Multicultural Affairs Committee (MAC) like me. We could not think up a better working lunch venue than this.
The meal started out perfectly for me with a refreshing, cold Mexican drink known as horchata, a delicious blend of cinnamon and pureed rice that hit the spot on a warm late summer day. I fell immediately in love with this concoction and regretted that I’d never had it before. It was a working day, or I would have considered asking for a shot of vodka or two in it for a pleasing cocktail … perhaps another time?
We learned from staff that the spiciest dish on offer at the restaurant is the camarones a la diabla, or “shrimps of the devil.” Like with the horchata, I was sold immediately and put in our order without delay.
Speak of the devil
When a piping hot plate of spicy shrimp, rice, beans and tortillas arrived, we dug right in. The shrimps were covered in a bright red sauce, redolent with chiles and sauteed onion. This turned out to be a feast for the eyes, nose and tongue, just an absolutely delicious and fantastic dish.
The shrimp were plentiful and fresh, and the red-hot sauce was superb. I would say it struck 7/10 on the spice scale — I would have preferred it to be slightly spicier — but the flavor was a 10/10. I’ve had this dish before at other restaurants, but none of them tasted as good as this one.
The only complaint I have is that the shrimp tails were still on, and I would have preferred that they were removed beforehand for customer dining convenience. Nevertheless, I scraped the plate clean within a very short period of time.
When it comes to a Mexican dining experience in the Madison area, the combination of sweet, cool horchata and fiery camarones a la diabla would be hard to exceed. My friends found the shrimp a little too spicy, whereas I would have preferred a slightly spicier kick.
To each their own. My recommendation for this symphony of spicy sabor still stands.