Dane County Farmers’ Market is moving indoors for the Late Winter Market at Garver Feed Mill, beginning this Saturday and running every Saturday through April 8.
The market will feature nearly 40 vendors from 8 a.m. to noon each week, featuring a full array of seasonal Wisconsin fruits and vegetables, cheeses, honey, maple syrups, local meats, bakery items and more.
“We have 39 vendors pretty much every single week, which is 10 more than last year — and with 10 more vendors there is a lot more variety, more grown items, just stuff that people couldn’t plan for last year,” said Jamie Bugel, manager of the Dane County Farmers’ Market (DCFM). “This year we have had so much more interest from our vendors and that translates to a lot more diversity at the market.”
The market returns to Garver Feed Mill for the third year, following holiday markets at Monona Terrace. (Previous to Garver, the market was at the Madison Senior Center). The renovated mill on Madison’s near east side is home to a collection of food purveyors, wellness studios and hospitality providers, which Bugel said was a big draw for the site.
“Another great benefit of Garver is that there are at least three, if not four, food and drink places open (during the market),” she said. “There’s coffee, there’s Ian’s Pizza, Garver Lounge is open and then also Roll Play. So there’s obviously more businesses at Garver than there have been offering services during the market.”
Bugel also touted the newly developed bike paths by Garver, making it accessible to non-car travelers even during the winter. The Capital City Trail passes directly by Garver Feed Mill with bike parking available at the mill and nearby.
“The bike paths have really interconnected that neighborhood behind Garver a lot better, and so it’s easier than ever to take the bike path, walking or biking, to the market,” Bugel said, “That’s pretty much the perennial challenge at the Garver — they have limited parking and, without fail, everyone tries to park in Garver. But we have so many other parking options.”
There are 132 parking spots in the Garver Feed Mill lot, but there are many more parking options a short walk away, which can be reviewed on the DCFM’s parking map.
The Dane County Farmers’ Market has been a Madison tradition since 1972 and is the nation’s largest producer-only farmers’ market. Everything for sale has been grown, raised and made by the member behind the stand and no resale is permitted.
Although many vendors accept card payment, DCFM recommends all those wishing to attend bring cash, tote bags and any reusable produce bags. Arrive early, and keep the winter season in mind. Winter vegetables like winter squash, carrots and hoophouse greens are more common, while the off-season produce like apples and flowers tend to sell out early.
More tips can be found at farmers’ market’s guide on “How to Have an Awesome Visit to the Late Winter Market.”
Editor's note: This story has been edited to reflect that the farmers' market moved to Garver in 2020 and updated the number of parking spots onsite.